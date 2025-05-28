US President Donald Trump has begun imposing strict regulations on international students, halting interviews for the international student visa process. The International students have to take extra precautions and avoid doing these four things to avoid deportation.

This comes amid two major concerns, firstly, Trump administration's allegations on the elite universities for promoting antisemitism, campus unrest and have started cutting funds to these universities, seeing them as 'left wing.' Secondly, US crackdown on immigration, revoking thousands of visas and deportations.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in her statement said, "We're going to continue to vet. Whether you're a student or a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we're going to be looking at you...We will continue to use every tool we can to assess who it is that's coming here, whether they are students or otherwise."

Four things that can lead to deportation

As the US regulations get tighter, international students now have deportation threats looming over their head. The International students have to take extra precautions and avoid doing these four things to avoid deportation.

1.If the international students will skip classes or will drop out of their courses in colleges, their visas can be revoked.

2. If the students are found overstaying their visa period and engaging in unauthorized employment, they can be deported.

3.International students posting questionable content or anything labelled as "national security threat" on social media platforms like X or tiktok,, will face consequences.

4. International students involved in minor traffic offences or alcohol-related incidents, will get their visas revoked.

US embassy in India warned students, and posted on X, "If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues."