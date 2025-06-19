The United States have restarted the student visa application process for foreigners but under some conditions. If the students fails to adhere to the guidelines, they may face rejection.

The United States have restarted the student visa application process for foreigners, but all students have to give access to their social media accounts for the government to review. On Wednesday, June 18, the US State Department announced that it will screen all social media accounts, and will be on the lookout for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.”

The US State Department have asked the students to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to “public", for screening. US State Department said, “The enhanced social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person attempting to visit our country.”

If the students fails to adhere to the guidelines or refuse to give access to their accounts, they may face rejection. The notice released said that the refusal may indicate that the students may be hiding their online activity and can be 'hostile' to US. This comes amid the students of US universities, particularly the IVY League colleges were involved in the pro-palestine protests.

Trump Administration's strict regulations on Student Visa

Last month in May, Donald Trump led US administration halted new visa interview appointments for international students. Moreover, U.S. President Donald Trump also restricted visas for foreign students of Harvard University, on June 5.

US administration also warned students against violating four rules or face rejection.

If the international students will skip classes or will drop out of their courses in colleges, their visas can be revoked.

If the students are found overstaying their visa period and engaging in unauthorized employment, they can be deported.

International students posting questionable content or anything labelled as "national security threat" on social media platforms like X or tiktok,, will face consequences.

International students involved in minor traffic offences or alcohol-related incidents, will get their visas revoked.

US administration has also imposed full ban on the nationals of 12 countries from "entry into the United States". The 12 "full ban" countries are: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Moreover, the Trump administration also has called for 36 countries to commit to improving vetting of travelers or face a ban on their citizens visiting the United States, as per AP.