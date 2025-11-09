Big Military Shift in Pakistan: Pak Army chief Asim Munir gets another key role months after Op Sindoor drubbing, becomes...

The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, presented in Parliament, proposes changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, which governs matters related to the armed forces.

Pakistan passed a constitutional amendment on Saturday that allowed Army chief General Asim Munir to assume leadership as the nation's first Chief of Defence Forces. This powerful new position is intended to guarantee improved coordination and unified command among the three services.

A proposed amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution, which controls topics pertaining to the armed services, is the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill. According to a PTI news agency report, the change calls for the President to appoint the Chief of Defence Forces and the Chief of Army on the Prime Minister's recommendation.

The bill further states that the head of the National Strategic Command will be appointed by the Chief of Army Staff, who will also be the Chief of Defence Forces, after consulting with the Prime Minister. It further states that a member of the Pakistan Army will lead the National Strategic Command.

The action was taken months after Asim Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal by the Pakistani government, making him the second officer in the nation's history to hold this title, which entitles him to lifetime benefits.

Additionally, the law gives the government the authority to elevate members of the armed forces to the positions of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet. The title of Field Marshal is permanent.

According to the bill, senior military authority will be consolidated under Munir's command structure after the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee expires on November 27, 2025.

The four-day confrontation between India and Pakistan in May and the changing nature of modern warfare, which necessitates synchronized operational responses, reportedly had an impact on the structural revamp, according to local media sources.

Operation Sindoor, which targets terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was initiated by India on May 7 in reaction to the terror assault in Pahalgam on April 22. On May 10, an agreement to halt military operations was reached after four days of fierce fighting sparked by the strikes.

Last month, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh reported that Indian strikes had destroyed or damaged at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including F-16 aircraft of US provenance.

India has insisted that following the bombing of its military infrastructure, Pakistan pleaded for an end to hostilities.

Munir's elevation to Field Marshal after the war and the establishment of the new Chief of Defence Forces position suggest Islamabad's effort to project more powerful military leadership in the face of regional concerns.