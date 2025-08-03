Twitter
BIG jolt to Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif as PTI gears up for mass demonstration to demand Imran Khan's release: 'About justice...'

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday announced that all preparations for the party's planned August 5 protest have been completed as they gear up for the demonstrations held in demand for the release of PTI's founder, Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

Image credit: PTI

In what is being seen as a head-scratcher for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up for a mass demonstration to demand the release of its incarcerated founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported. 

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday announced that all preparations for the party's planned August 5 protest have been completed as they gear up for the demonstrations held in demand for the release of PTI's founder, Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Khan, who was ousted from the office of the country's Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, remains in jail facing multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism, due to his involvement in the May 9 riots that happened in 2023.

According to Geo News, in response to his detainment, PTI has called for nationwide protests on August 5. Imran Khan has directed all party members to set aside internal disputes and fully support the protest movement. Speaking during a press conference in Swabi in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), alongside fellow PTI leader Shahram Khan Tarakai, Qaiser said the protest will be peaceful and fully in accordance with the law and Constitution."This movement is about justice, not confrontation. We want a fair trial of our leader's [Imran Khan] cases based on merit," he said, as quoted by Geo News.He pointed out that August 5 is a significant date for PTI, marking the day of Imran Khan's arrest, which he described as a defining moment in the party's political journey.

Qaiser added that although Imran Khan could potentially be released quickly, he refuses to enter into any political deals, Geo News reported.

He also highlighted the importance of cross-border trade with Afghanistan, noting its role in stabilising Pakistan's economy. "PTI founder's release could happen within an hour, but he will not make any deal," Qaiser added, as quoted by Geo News.Meanwhile, KP government spokesperson Faraz Mughal stated that the provincial leadership remains fully aligned with Imran Khan's vision, noting that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would step down immediately if Khan instructed him to do so.The KP government has been entrusted by the PTI founder... whenever he [Imran Khan] wishes, CM Ali Amin Gandapur will step down," Mughal stated, as quoted by Geo News, while responding to reports that Khan expressed dissatisfaction over the security situation in KP.

Earlier, Geo News reported, citing sources, that Khan has called for Gandapur's resignation if he is unable to restore law and order in the province or manage governance issues effectively.However, Mughal clarified that there has been no official confirmation from Imran Khan regarding any such instruction.

Meanwhile, the planned protest comes amid growing security concerns in Pakistan, which has seen a rise in terror activities since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, with the provinces of KP and Balochistan being the worst hit.

A police report obtained by Geo News shows that 476 acts of terrorism were reported in KP between January and July 2025.These attacks claimed the lives of 121 civilians and left 301 injured. Additionally, 66 police officers were martyred and 90 were wounded, Geo News reported.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

