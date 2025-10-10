BIG jolt to Pakistan as Taliban, once a 'friend' to country, releases joint statement with India; says...

Amir Khan Muttaqi termed India a "close friend", highlighting that the country was the first to respond to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

In a joint statement, India and Afghanistan listed Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism as a "shared threat". This came after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, as the Taliban minister made his first visit to India since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

In his opening remarks, S Jaishankar termed cross-border terrorism as a "menace", asserting India and Afghanistan must coordinate efforts to combat the same. Sending a strong message to Pakistan over its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Jaishankar described Afghanistan as a "contiguous neighbour".

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," Jaishankar stated, adding, "However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy".

'India a close friend'

Amir Khan Muttaqi termed India a "close friend", highlighting that the country was the first to respond to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan. "In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said during the meeting with Jaishankar.

He also assured that Afghanistan would not allow any group to use its territory against other countries. "I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase the understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges... We will not allow any group to use our territory against others," he said.

ALSO READ | Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'