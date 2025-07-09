BIG jolt to Elon Musk as this Islamic nation bans X's AI chatbot Grok due to...; not Pakistan, UAE or Saudi Arabia, it is...

In what is being seen as a jolt to Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, this Islamic nation has put a ban on X's AI chatbot Grok. Let's get to know the details.

In what may be a big jolt toTesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, a Turkish court ordered a ban on the businessman's AI chatbot Grok in the country after it reportedly disseminated information insulting Turkey's President and others, reported AP News.

Accordinng to the report, Musk's AI chatbot posted vulgarities against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his late mother and personalities, while responding to users’ questions on the X social media platform, the pro-government A Haber news channel reported. Offensive responses were also directed toward modern Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, other media outlets said.

Later, the Ankara public filed for the imposition of restrictions on the chatbot under Turkey's internet law, citing a threat to public order. Following this, a criminal court approved the request on Wednesday, i.e., July 9, ordering a ban on Grok.

What 'X' said?

In response to the controversy, X said that it was aware of the recent posts and had taken immediate action to remove the content. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company said in a statement.

“xAI is training only truth-seeking, and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved,” it added.

With inputs from AP News