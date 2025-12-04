FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan International Airlines under IMF loan pressure

Pakistan has taken a major step to sell its state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) under the pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as per IMF's conditions for a USD 7 billion loan package. Who are the bidders for privatization?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 07:38 AM IST

BIG jolt to bankrupt Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif to sell loss-making Pakistan International Airlines under IMF loan pressure
    Pakistan has taken a major step to sell its state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) under the pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as per IMF's conditions for a USD 7 billion loan package, as per reports. IMF team is evaluating and reviewing the USD 7 programme and Pakistan has to convince it to secure next tranche of USD 1 billion. Pakistani government tried to sell PIA last year in 2024, due to heavy losses.

    The government has put up for sale a stake ranging from 51% to 100%. However it could not get an attractive offer, with the only bid of Rs 10 billion from a local real estate developer. The bid was rejected and the plan was cancelled.

    PM Shehbaz Sharif held meeting for privatization of PIA

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with all corporate entities and company representatives participating in the privatisation process of the national airline, according to a press release posted on X by state broadcaster PTV News.

    “PIA’s bidding will take place on December 23, which will be broadcast live on all media,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said, saying privatization is to restore the lost prestige of PIA.

    “We are ensuring transparency and merit in the privatisation process of PIA,” he was quoted as saying.

    Who are the bidders for privatization?

    PIA sell out would be the Pakistan's first major privatisation in nearly two decades. Four bidders have been prequalified for it, including, Lucky Cement Consortium, Arif Habib Corporation Consortium, Air Blue Limited and Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited, which is part of the military-run Fauji Foundation, as per Dawn.

    Privatisation Minister Muhammad Ali told Reuters that Pakistan is targeting Rs 86 billion from privatisation proceeds this year. In the last round of bidding, the government was set to receive 15 percent of the earnings from the PIA sale. PIA is going through a crisis with years of bad finances and corruption.

    Pakistan is heavily relying on privatization to repay loans and receive IMF bailouts. Pakistan is the IMF's fifth-largest debtor, and gone into bankruptcy. It has taken more than 20 loans from the IMF since 1958.

