Big jackpot for Vladimir Putin's Russia, discovers 511 billion barrels of 'black gold' in..., has sparked major controversy due to...

A major oil discovery in Antarctica has caught the world’s attention and raised serious concerns. As per a Newsweek report, Russian scientists have found about 511 billion barrels of oil in the Weddell Sea, a part of Antarctica. This is one of the largest untapped oil reserves in the world and could change the global power equation if used.

The amount of oil found is astonishing. It is said to be 10 times more than the oil extracted from the North Sea in the past 50 years, and also 10 times greater than Saudi Arabia’s total oil reserves. However, this discovery has sparked a major controversy, as Russia is being accused of breaking international law.

The Weddell Sea, where this oil has been found, is claimed by Britain, Argentina, and Chile. Russia’s actions in the region have raised tensions, as these countries suspect that Russia is trying to exploit the land despite international rules.

The main concern is that this discovery may have violated the Antarctic Treaty of 1959. The treaty clearly states that Antarctica is only meant for peaceful scientific research. It bans any kind of military activity or resource extraction, including mining and drilling. Major countries like the United States and Britain are also part of this treaty.

Experts believe that Russia may be using the cover of scientific research to explore natural resources in the region. Professor Klaus Dodds, a geopolitics expert from Royal Holloway College in the UK, warned that this could open the door to large-scale mining in Antarctica. He added that this could weaken global agreements that protect the continent’s environment.

This controversy comes at a time when Russia is already engaged in a war with Ukraine, further raising concerns about its global intentions.