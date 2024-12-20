This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader goals to shift from its oil-centric economy and establish itself as a hub for electric vehicles (EVs)

Saudi Arabia, known for its oil-dependent economy, has discovered lithium reserves in its oil fields near the sea. Saudi Aramco, the state-owned petroleum and natural gas company, successfully extracted lithium during a pilot project, marking a significant milestone for the kingdom.

Deputy Minister of Mining Affairs, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, announced plans to launch a commercial pilot program for direct lithium mining. Lithium Infinity, also known as Lihytech, a startup from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, will spearhead the project in collaboration with Saudi mining company Ma’aden and Aramco.

“They are using innovative technology developed at the university and are progressing rapidly,” said Al-Mudaifer, according to Reuters. The pilot will utilise brine runoff from oil fields to extract lithium on a continuous basis.

While the current cost of extracting lithium from brine is higher than traditional methods, Al-Mudaifer expressed optimism about the project’s viability as lithium prices rise globally.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader goals to shift from its oil-centric economy and establish itself as a hub for electric vehicles (EVs). Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been driving efforts to identify alternative revenue sources, and lithium, often referred to as "white gold," is seen as a cornerstone of the global transition to sustainable energy.

Lithium, critical for powering rechargeable batteries in EVs, smartphones, and other electronics, is increasingly in demand as fossil fuel reserves decline. Other major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum are also exploring lithium extraction technologies to meet this growing need.