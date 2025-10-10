Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles

Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities

Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' policy, now one day will count as...

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as US rejects reports of new supply of AMRAAM missiles: ‘No upgrade…’

Laapataa Ladies actors bag BIG projects, Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in...; Nitanshi Goel to feature in...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut

Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Tata Group boardroom clash between Noel Tata, Mehli Mistry resolved ahead of meeting on October 10? Close associate makes BIG claim, 'No interest...'

Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...

Bihar Elections 2025: ECI allows THESE 12 alternative photo IDs apart from EPIC, ensures privacy for 'Purdanasheen' women, check here to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles

Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as paid advisor, to donate his salary

Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities

Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur...

Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' policy, now one day will count as...

Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' pol

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeWorld

WORLD

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as US rejects reports of new supply of AMRAAM missiles: ‘No upgrade…’

The United States on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently amended contract. What did the US Embassy said?

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

BIG embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as US rejects reports of new supply of AMRAAM missiles: ‘No upgrade…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently amended contract, clarifying that the modification relates only to sustainment and spare parts support and does not involve any delivery of new weapons.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the Department of War’s September 30 announcement referred to “an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan.”

The embassy stressed that “contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan,” and added that the sustainment work “does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan’s current capabilities.

The clarification follows media reports, including from Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, that interpreted the US Department of War’s September 30 contract update as a new missile sale to Pakistan. The official release had announced that Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, received a USD 41 million modification to an existing AMRAAM production contract, taking the total value to over USD 2.5 billion.

According to the original Department of War statement, the contract involves foreign military sales to several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Türkiye, and Pakistan, and is expected to be completed by May 2030.

While the announcement listed Pakistan among the participating countries, the US Embassy has now confirmed that the inclusion relates to ongoing sustainment support, not to new missile deliveries.

Pakistan had previously purchased around 700 AMRAAMs in 2007 for its F-16 fleet, which was at that time the largest international order for the air-to-air missile system.

Reports of a new supply deal emerged weeks after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir met with US President Donald Trump in September.

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle? Can Prashant Kishor emerge as game-changer?
Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle?
EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job
EPFO Pension Calculator: How much pension will you get after serving 10 years
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle? Here's what we know
Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle?
Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya
Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE