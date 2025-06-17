The supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are said to be behind the protest. They called for a protest outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington even before Pakistan Army chief Asim Minir's visit was officially announced.

After getting harsh beatings at the hands of India during Operation Sindoor last month, the Pakistan Army has faced yet another embarrassment. In what may be called a moment of shame and deep distress, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Muneer was heckled in the US by his countrymen. In a video going viral, some Pakistanis can be seen protesting against Asim Muneer in front of the hotel where he stayed. As the army chief came out of the hotel, people shouted slogans like "Asim Munir, you are a coward", "shame on you, mass murderer" and "shame on you, dictator". They also shouted slogans demanding the restoration of what they called "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan. People in the video can also be seen arguing with the authorities who tried to stop them.

The embarrassment was compounded when the protesters also parked a, a mobile electronic billboard near the building, with slogans like "Asim Munir, Mass Murderer" and "Democracy dies when guns speak" written on it. This was shown in another video going viral on social media.

Imran Khan's PTI spoils show

The supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are said to be behind the protest. They called for a protest outside the Pakistani embassy in Washington even before Minir's visit was officially announced. Asim Muneer reached Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit to strengthen military and strategic ties with the US. However, the visit is not officially linked to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14, contrary to what was claimed in Pakistani media earlier.

The Pakistan Army chief hit the headlines in April for the wrong reason. He delivered a provocative speech shortly before the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Addressing a meeting of overseas Pakistanis, Asim Munir referred to Kashmir as Pakistan’s "jugular vein". He also reiterated ‘two-nation theory’, and said that Hindus and Muslims can not live together as they are poles apart. He came under attack from his countrymen on this issue. Soon after this, Pakistan-based The Resistance Front gunmen shot down 26 innocent unarmed civilians in Jammu and Kashmir days after that. India bombed ten terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to punish the terrorists. Pakistan hit back at India and a war-like situation prevailed for four days.