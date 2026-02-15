Big embarrasment for Pakistan? Army Chief Asim Munir stopped for ID check at Munich conference, video goes viral; Watch

A video of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir being asked to adjust his ID badge at the Munich Security Conference has gone viral. While the security check appeared routine, his participation drew protests from a Sindhi political group alleging human rights concerns.

A brief exchange between security personnel and Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Munich Security Conference has gone viral on social media. Munir, who was in Germany to attend the high-profile global forum, was briefly stopped by a security officer near the venue entrance due to the positioning of his identity badge.

ID Card Check Caught on Camera

In the widely circulated video, a security official is seen gesturing toward Munir’s name badge and asking him to turn it around so that the identification details are clearly visible. The officer reportedly tapped his own badge while pointing to the card hanging around Munir’s neck and requested compliance before allowing entry.

The incident occurred just a few steps from the main access point to the conference venue. While such checks are routine at high-security international gatherings, the clip quickly spread online, drawing significant public interest.

Field Marshal Army Chief Asim Munir arrives for Munich Security Conference in Germany pic.twitter.com/v4PQpW4z77 — HTN World (@htnworld) February 14, 2026

Protest by Sindhi Political Group

Meanwhile, the Germany-based Sindhi political organisation Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) staged a protest outside the venue, objecting to Munir’s participation in the event. Demonstrators raised concerns about alleged human rights violations in Pakistan and called on international bodies to reconsider engaging with senior Pakistani military leadership.

In a formal statement addressed to the United Nations, the European Union, the German government, and global human rights organisations, JSMM chairman Shafi Burfat expressed what he described as 'deep shock and regret' over Munir’s presence at the conference. The group urged international stakeholders to take note of their concerns.

Significance of the Munich Security Conference

The Munich Security Conference is regarded as one of the world’s most prominent forums focused on global security and diplomacy. Held annually in Germany, it gathers heads of state, military leaders, policymakers, and security experts to deliberate on pressing international challenges, conflict resolution, and geopolitical developments.

Field Marshal Munir attended the event as part of Pakistan’s official delegation. While the brief security check appeared procedural in nature, the combination of the viral video and the protest outside the venue brought additional attention to his participation.

The development highlights both the stringent security protocols surrounding major international conferences and the broader political sensitivities often associated with high-level diplomatic engagements.