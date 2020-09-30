Big disclosure: Pakistani army fighting on behalf of Azerbaijan in the war against Armenia

Pakistan's role in the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh has been revealed. The revelation came from a telephonic conversation that the Pakistani Army is also involved in this fight on behalf of Azerbaijan.

Bypassing the appeal of peace

Both countries are face to face with Nagorno-Karabakh for the last few days. Armenia claims that it has destroyed 22 Azerbaijan tanks and drones so far in this war.

So far more than two dozen people have died in the war and hundreds have also been injured. The ongoing war between the two countries is now expected to spread rapidly.

At the same time, the United States of America and Russia have appealed for a ceasefire from Armenia and Azerbaijan, but despite this, the war continues.

Turkey supports Azerbaijan

There is a dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan claims this area of â€‹â€‹4400 square kilometers between the two countries as its part of the land, but Armenia is currently under occupation here.

Both countries are fighting over this. In this war, Turkey (Turkey) has opened a front in support of Azerbaijan. Armenia has alleged that a Turkish fighter jet shot down its warplane.

The Armenian Defence Ministry issued a statement saying 'Turkey's F-16 fighter jet in our airspace has shot down our Sukhoi SU-25'.

Terrorists are also being sent into battle

Russia is with Armenia in this war, but the revelations about Pakistan have shocked everyone. It has been revealed that the Pakistani Army is fighting a war on behalf of Azerbaijan. Apart from this, there have also been reports of Pakistan and Turkey sending thousands of terrorists.

It is being told that these terrorists are being sent to Nagorno-Karabakh via Syria and Libya, already affected by civil war.

The terrorists are being paid huge money for fighting against the Christian country of Armenia in favour of the Muslim country Azerbaijan.