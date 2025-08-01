BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base? Massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude was at close proximity, authorities says...

A massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude hit the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka on July 30. What's most concerning is that 2025 earthquake's epicenter was located just around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Avacha Bay.

A massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude hit the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka on July 30, that triggered Tsunami alerts in Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, and the North and Central Americas. According to the US Geological Survey, it is the world's sixth-strongest earthquake ever recorded. The tremors were followed by the eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano. It took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometers, as confirmed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Close proximity of epicenter and Avanche Bay

What's most concerning is that 2025 earthquake's epicenter was located just around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Avacha Bay. Russia's key nuclear submarine base is located at Avacha Bay. The bases have Borei and BoreiA class submarines, equipped with nuclear ballistic missiles. There are also Delta, Oscar and YasenM class submarines stationed at Avacha Bay. Separate missile loading and shipyard facilities are also there.

'Of significance is the proximity of the epicenter to the Russian Pacific Fleet submarine bases around Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Rybachiy and Vilyuchinsk. Just 65 nautical miles,' one X user (Evergreen intel) said.

Russian authorities responds

While Russian authorities have denies any 'serious damage', concerns have been raised of any possibility of internal damage to the base's infrastructures and submarines, as the epicenter was so close to the Avanche Bay. As per report, repeated seismic activities hold the potential to cause damage, even if the base is designed to withstand nuclear blasts.

"I have no information that critical damage to the Russian Navy's naval bases in Kamchatka. I think everything is within the normal range," a retired Russian Navy officer who maintains close contacts with active service members, and goes by @Capt_Navy on X said, as per reported.

"These bases were designed and built with the possibility of a nuclear attack by the enemy in mind."