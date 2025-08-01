Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's criticism over his statement: 'Kalyug main aap veshya ko..'

BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base? Massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude was at close proximity, authorities says...

Meet man, world's richest youtuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first-ever 400 million subscribers Play Button, he is...

Hari Hara Veera Mallu director opens up on failure of Pawan Kalyan-starrer, slams trolls for citing bad VFX: 'People only get views when..'

ED summons Anil Ambani over Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case

US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...

Donald Trump ended conflicts between Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, India and Pakistan, deserve Nobel Peace Prize: White House

Aamir Khan reveals learning Marathi at 44, speaks about learning new languages, amid Hindi-Marathi conflict: 'It was a matter of shame that..'

Donald Trump unveils new US tariffs for every country, full list here

Bigg Boss 19: This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor will participate in Salman Khan's show, is in debt of crores, disappeared for months, he is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's criticism over his statement: 'Kalyug main aap veshya ko..'

Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo's criticism

BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base? Massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude was at close proximity, authorities says...

BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base? Massive earthquake of...

Meet man, world's richest youtuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first-ever 400 million subscribers Play Button, he is...

Meet man, world's richest youtuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeWorld

WORLD

BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base? Massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude was at close proximity, authorities says...

A massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude hit the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka on July 30. What's most concerning is that 2025 earthquake's epicenter was located just around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Avacha Bay.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base? Massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude was at close proximity, authorities says...

TRENDING NOW

A massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude hit the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka on July 30, that triggered Tsunami alerts  in Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, and the North and Central Americas. According to the US Geological Survey, it is the world's sixth-strongest earthquake ever recorded. The tremors were followed by the eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano. It took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometers, as confirmed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). 

Close proximity of epicenter and Avanche Bay

What's most concerning is that 2025 earthquake's epicenter was located just around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Avacha Bay. Russia's key nuclear submarine base is located at Avacha Bay. The bases have Borei and BoreiA class submarines, equipped with nuclear ballistic missiles. There are also Delta, Oscar and YasenM class submarines stationed at Avacha Bay. Separate missile loading and shipyard facilities are also there.

'Of significance is the proximity of the epicenter to the Russian Pacific Fleet submarine bases around Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Rybachiy and Vilyuchinsk. Just 65 nautical miles,' one X user (Evergreen intel) said. 

Russian authorities responds

While Russian authorities have denies any 'serious damage', concerns have been raised of any possibility of internal damage to the base's infrastructures and submarines, as the epicenter was so close to the Avanche Bay. As per report, repeated seismic activities hold the potential to cause damage, even if the base is designed to withstand nuclear blasts. 

"I have no information that critical damage to the Russian Navy's naval bases in Kamchatka. I think everything is within the normal range," a retired Russian Navy officer who maintains close contacts with active service members, and goes by @Capt_Navy on X said, as per reported.

"These bases were designed and built with the possibility of a nuclear attack by the enemy in mind."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over...
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat, leaves Ratan Tata's Tata Motors behind in...
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat...
IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to admit...
IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to
Centre issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India: 'We will take...'
Centre's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff on India
EAM S Jaishankar claims PM Modi has 'corrected' Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistakes', takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
EAM S Jaishankar takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE