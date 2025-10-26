BIG breakthrough in USD 100 million Louvre heist probe, 2 suspects arrested in...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally

Kris Srikkanth makes U-turn on Harshit Rana, calls pacer impressive after earlier labeling him Gautam Gambhir's 'Yes-Man'

Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana injures Nawazuddin Siddiqui, breaks his...; latter reveals 'he hit me and...'

Hyderabad top cop's BIG statement after bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool that killed 20, says 'Drunk drivers are terrorists..., annihilated entire...'

Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...

Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-i

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check recruitment plans, vacancy details and more

SBI Hiring 2025: India's biggest bank set to hire 3500 officers in...; check rec

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy's participation remains uncertain against India

Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final: Australia faces major setback as Alyssa Healy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

BIG breakthrough in USD 100 million Louvre heist probe, 2 suspects arrested in...

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a brazen heist at the Louvre Museum in the French capital Paris, news agency AFP reported on Sunday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

BIG breakthrough in USD 100 million Louvre heist probe, 2 suspects arrested in...
The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris, France.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a brazen heist at the Louvre Museum in the French capital Paris, news agency AFP reported on Sunday.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Khloe Kardashian reveals she hasn’t had s*x in 3 years in shocking ‘The Kardashians’ confession
Khloe Kardashian reveals she hasn’t had s*x in 3 years in shocking ‘The Kardashi
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address
Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'
Piyush Goyal's BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to...'
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring...
BIG TROUBLE for Shehbaz Sharif govt, common Pakistanis hit hard! Tomato prices surge 400% amid Afghanistan clashes
BIG TROUBLE for Shehbaz Sharif govt, common Pakistanis hit hard! Tomato prices..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE