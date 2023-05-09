Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM and PTI chief, arrested in Islamabad

Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad HC by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday, Pakistan media reported.

Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and taken into custody by Rangers from the IHC in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan had gone to the Islamabad HC to seek bail in multiple FIRs filed against him. NAB officials had an arrest warrant against him.

Khan was going for biometrics at the IHC when Rangers took him into custody. Scores of Pakistani Rangers were seen taking Khan away in a black pickup truck in a video shared by PTI.

Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

The arrest of the former Pakistan PM and country’s 1992 cricket World Cup winning captain was confirmed by Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The high-ranking police official said that the situation was under control, Geo News reported.