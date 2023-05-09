Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM and PTI chief, arrested in Islamabad

Headlines

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

6 tips to heal your lungs from vaping

10 Ayurvedic natural home remedies for viral fever

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

This legendary villain shockingly hasn't won single Filmfare Award for Best Negative Role, after most nominations

HomeWorld

World

Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM and PTI chief, arrested in Islamabad

Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad HC by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday, Pakistan media reported.

Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and taken into custody by Rangers from the IHC in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan had gone to the Islamabad HC to seek bail in multiple FIRs filed against him. NAB officials had an arrest warrant against him.

Khan was going for biometrics at the IHC when Rangers took him into custody. Scores of Pakistani Rangers were seen taking Khan away in a black pickup truck in a video shared by PTI.

 

 

The arrest of the former Pakistan PM and country’s 1992 cricket World Cup winning captain was confirmed by Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The high-ranking police official said that the situation was under control, Geo News reported.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

Signs of losing too much blood during your period

DNA Ed-Master: 6 most important topics and tips for JEE Main Maths

Meet one of Tata's highest-paid employees, bonus for leading Rs 2.28 lakh crore company was...

Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day 2023: Check parking restrictions, time and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE