BIG blow to US as Indian hit back at Trump's tariffs with Rs 2,554,662,200,000 loss, here's what we know

In the face of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, triggering global tensions, the percentage of Indians visiting America dropped 15 percent in August compared to the same period last year, according to provisional data released by the National Travel & Tourism Office (NTTO).

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

BIG blow to US as Indian hit back at Trump's tariffs with Rs 2,554,662,200,000 loss, here's what we know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image/Reuters)
In the face of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, triggering global tensions, the percentage of Indians visiting America dropped 15 percent in August compared to the same period last year, according to provisional data released by the National Travel & Tourism Office (NTTO). The National Travel & Tourism Office (NTTO) is part of the US Commerce Department.  

It was the third consecutive month of decline, after an 8 percent year-over-year drop in June and 6 percent in July, when diplomatic tensions between the two nations soared after Trump imposed sweeping 50 percent tariffs against Indian imports. Pertinent to note that during the same three-month period in 2024, Indian visitation to the US surged 35 percent in June, 26 percent in July, and 9 percent in August. 

The US tourism industry, a USD 1.3 trillion industry, is apparently bearing the brunt of the tense global trade scenario, stemming from Donald Trump's announcement of a steep reciprocal tariff against India. Ties between the two nations also took a hit when PM Modi openly contradicted Trump's claims of having brokered a ceasefire with Pakistan, back in May 2025. 

The disappointment among international travelers emerges from Trump's complex tariff and immigration policies, forcing industry analysts to prepare their growth forecasts for a projected downturn in revenue USD 29 billion (around Rs 25,54,66,22,00,000) lower than the originally estimated. Last year, a record 2.2 million Indians visited the US, making India the country’s fourth-largest tourism source following Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, according to the NTTO. 

Trump's tariffs against India

Trump imposed a sweeping 25 percent tariff on India, and later an additional 25 percent, as he sought to "punish" New Delhi for doing business with Russia. The month of August saw a strong rhetoric from Washington against India.

