BIG blow to Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif government as PTI launches 'surprise' protest in Lahore to demand...

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unofficially launched a protect moment from Lahore, demanding the release of former Prime Minister and incarcerated leader Imran Khan, nearly two weeks ahead of its previously announced schedule, IndiaTV reports.

PTI had announced a nationwide protest campaign starting August 5. However, late Saturday evening, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and senior PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur arrived in Lahore along with other party leaders and declared the beginning of the "Release Imran Khan Movement", said the report.

The protest aims to build pressure on Shehbaz Sharif government and military establishments to secure the release of Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023 on multiple charges.

Police on high alert

With the launch of protest, police forces across Lahore were placed on high alert, said the report, adding that authorities reportedly carried out a series of pre-emptive arrests to thwart the planned demonstrations. According to PTI spokespeople, at least 20 party workers were taken into custody while gathering at various locations in the city.

"Punjab Police have been raiding homes of PTI leaders and activists across Lahore and other parts of the province to prevent them from joining the protests," said a PTI spokesperson, as quoted by IndiaTV. While a Punjab police spokesperson denied making arrests, a senior police sources told news agency PTI that 20 PTI supporters had been taken into custody.

Rising political heat in Lahore

Lahore takes centre stage in Pakistan, emerging as the centre of political activity as PTI leaders gather in the Raiwind area, near the residence of the influential Sharif family, to strategise the protest movement. Imran Khan, 72, has been incarcerated since 2023 on multiple legal charges. His party leaders and supporters claim that he was put behind bars on basis of politically motivated cases as a part of a broader strategy to sideline him ahead of elections.