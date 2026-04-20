Big blow to Pakistan: Iran to skip Islamabad talks with US scheduled to begin Monday

Iran has withdrawn from planned nuclear talks with the United States in Islamabad, citing inconsistent US demands and military pressure.

A planned second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States has collapsed after Tehran confirmed it will not attend talks in Islamabad, raising fresh concerns about the future of a fragile ceasefire nearing its expiry.

Breakdown in Diplomatic Momentum

Iranian state media announced the decision on Sunday, just hours after Donald Trump said American officials were preparing to travel to Pakistan for continued discussions. The sudden withdrawal marks a sharp reversal, as earlier signals from Tehran had suggested willingness to participate.

Iranian leadership attributed the decision to what it described as inconsistent and unrealistic positions from Washington. Officials also pointed to ongoing US naval activity near Iranian ports, calling it a violation of the existing truce and a major obstacle to meaningful dialogue.

Escalating Rhetoric on Both Sides

Tensions intensified after Trump issued stark warnings, threatening to target Iran’s infrastructure if it refuses US terms. His remarks appear to have hardened Tehran’s stance. Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, criticised Washington’s approach, calling it erratic and counterproductive to peace efforts.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance, who led earlier negotiations, had been expected to continue diplomatic engagement in Islamabad. Preparations in Pakistan’s capital were already underway before Iran’s withdrawal effectively halted the process.

Key Disputes Remain Unresolved

At the heart of the standoff are longstanding disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program, its regional alliances, and control of strategic waterways. Neither side has shown willingness to compromise on these core issues, leaving little room for immediate progress.

The situation has been further complicated by rising military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Iran recently declared the strait closed, warning that vessels entering the area could face military action.

Global Implications and Rising Risks

The closure has already disrupted maritime traffic, with numerous ships stranded and global energy markets on edge. Reports of Iranian forces confronting commercial vessels, including those linked to India, underscore the risk of broader escalation.

With the ceasefire set to expire soon, the collapse of talks significantly reduces the chances of a diplomatic resolution. Unless both sides return to the negotiating table, the region could face renewed conflict with far-reaching global consequences.