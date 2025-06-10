Addressing the gathering at the "Forum of the Future-2050" in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the stalled work of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika could resume soon.

Will India join hands with China and revive the Russia-India-China troika to settle scores with Pakistan? This question has gained significance after Moscow took the initiative to improve ties between the two South Asian giants in the aftermath of the India-Pakistan clashes last month. In what may be termed an important diplomatic initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the tension between India and China has eased “significantly”. Addressing the gathering at the "Forum of the Future-2050" in the Russian capital, he expressed hope that the stalled work of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika could resume soon.

India-China ties hit

It may have far-reaching consequences for the geopolitical dynamics of not only South East Asia but also for the Asia Pacific region and the world. India was peeved at China after Beijing reportedly shared satellite images and other intelligence input with Islamabad in the clashes with India. Though Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan tried to water down the controversy by saying that such information could be purchased from a number of commercial satellites, the damage was done.

China helps Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

Though the government kept a mysterious silence on the reported shooting down of its five fighter jets, including Rafale, for a long time, General Anil Chauhan admitted losses without giving details. If reports are to be believed, New Delhi is upset over the use of Chinese-made fighter jets JF-17 and air-to-air missiles P-15 by Pakistan.

What did Sergei Lavrov say?

Lavrov's comment has come under this background. According to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, the foreign minister said, "I really hope that we will be able to restore the work of the Russia-India-China trio. We have not met at the level of foreign ministers for the last couple of years, but we are discussing this issue with my Chinese colleague and with the Indian head of the External Affairs department." He added, "I really hope that now that the tension has eased, in my opinion, has eased significantly on the border between India and China, and the situation is stabilising, there is a dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing, we will be able to resume the work of this Russia-India-China trio."

This is the first time in almost five years that Moscow is pushing the RIC troika to checkmate the Western world, particularly the US.