WORLD

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations

Pakistan and China jointly moved a resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as international terrorist organisations. Know how they failed.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate Majeed Brigade have been fighting for a separate Balochistan state.
Pakistan received a big blow at the United Nations on Friday. Its attempt at designating the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as international terrorist organisations, failed despite the help from its all-weather friend, China. While Pakistan is a non-permanent member of the 15-member United Nations Security Council, China is a permanent member with veto power. They jointly moved the resolution. However, the US, France and the UK opposed the move. Each of the three members has a veto power. 

China, Pakistan's bid fail at UNSC

Pakistan and China moved a joint resolution bid at the UNSC to designate the BLA and its Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity under the Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee. The move came a week after Washington put the two Balochistan-based outfits on its own list of foreign terrorist organisations. 

Moving the proposal, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, said, "Pakistan and China have jointly submitted to the 1267 Sanctions Committee a request to designate the BLA and Majeed Brigade. We hope the Council will act swiftly on this listing to curb their terrorist activities." 

What is BLA?

The BLA claimed responsibility for the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in March. It held more than 300 passengers hostage. In the gunfight with the Pakistan security forces, 31 civilians and security personnel were killed. The train was stopped while it was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar.

The Balochistan Liberation Organisation (BLA) is a Baloch nationalist militant outfit fighting for a separate Balochistan state from Pakistan. It is believed that the BLA has been systematically influencing Pakistani Baloch youth through ideological indoctrination and digital propaganda, framing legitimate grievances in a way that fosters hostility toward their own country, Pakistan.

