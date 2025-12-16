FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Big blow to Pakistan as 'Super Flu’ threat looms this winter: What is H3N2 virus, know symptoms, risks and precautions

According to the NIH, Pakistan has recorded 340,856 suspected influenza-like illness cases between epidemiological weeks 44 and 49, with 12 percent of tested samples positive for H3N2.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Big blow to Pakistan as 'Super Flu’ threat looms this winter: What is H3N2 virus, know symptoms, risks and precautions
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Pakistan has warned of a rise in seasonal influenza cases, primarily driven by the fast-spreading H3N2 strain, often referred to as "super flu". The virus is circulating nationwide, but health authorities stress that it remains manageable with standard treatment and vaccination.

Global rise in Iinfluenza cases

The warning comes amid a global increase in seasonal influenza activity, with the World Health Organization reporting a growing proportion of influenza A(H3N2) cases, particularly across parts of Europe, including the United Kingdom. According to the NIH, Pakistan has recorded 340,856 suspected influenza-like illness cases between epidemiological weeks 44 and 49, with 12 percent of tested samples positive for H3N2.

H3N2 virus characteristics and transmission

Dr Shafiq-Ur-Rahman, Senior Scientific Officer at Pakistan's Center for Disease Control (CDC), said that the virus had undergone a genetic drift, a gradual mutation that is typical of influenza viruses. "The symptoms are similar to other influenza strains, but speed of transmission is high for H3N2," Rahman said, adding that treatment remains the same as for other flu types and vaccination is critical to limiting spread.

The NIH has warned that while seasonal influenza often presents with mild to moderate symptoms, H3N2 infections can rapidly progress to severe illness, particularly among high-risk groups including older adults, young children, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic diseases.

H3N2 virus prevention and treatment

The virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces, with crowded and poorly ventilated spaces increasing the risk of transmission. Health authorities have been directed to strengthen surveillance, preparedness, and infection-control measures, including vaccination, public awareness campaigns, and early treatment for severe cases.

The NIH emphasises that seasonal influenza vaccination remains the most effective preventive tool and aligns with WHO-recommended vaccine strains for the 2025-26 northern hemisphere season. Hospitals have been advised to prepare for increased outpatient and inpatient workloads during the winter months.

H3N2 virus symptoms and transmission

Influenza typically spreads through coughing and sneezing, and while most people recover within a week without medical treatment, the illness can range from mild to severe and may lead to hospitalization or death, particularly among vulnerable populations. Doctors say flu symptoms usually appear suddenly and more intensely than those of the common cold, often marked by high fever, extreme fatigue, body aches, and a dry cough.

