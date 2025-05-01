Since April 22, the Pakistan stock market has fallen in four out of five trading sessions. On April 22, the KSE-100 closed at 118,430.35.

A week has passed since the terror attack in Pahalgam and tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated. While India has taken several retaliatory measures, one of the most significant impacts has been felt in Pakistan’s stock market, which has suffered heavy losses without India having to take any direct military action. Pakistan’s stock exchange has seen a sharp decline, resulting in an estimated loss of around PKR 70,000 crore. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE-100) has dropped by over 4.5%, including a fall of more than 1,100 points on Tuesday alone. In contrast, Indian markets have rallied, with the Sensex gaining about 1,100 points since April 22.

Since April 22, the Pakistan stock market has fallen in four out of five trading sessions. On April 22, the KSE-100 closed at 118,430.35. Subsequent sessions saw further declines, with only a brief recovery on April 25. In total, the index has lost 5,494.78 points, or about 4.63%, since the attack. Market analysts warn that further declines are possible as uncertainty continues.

On the other hand, Indian stock markets have show an upward trend. The Sensex, which stood at 79,595.59 on April 22, climbed by 1,065.72 points to reach 80,661.31 by April 29 - a gain of about 1.33% in just one week. Experts believe that both the Sensex and Nifty could see further gains in the coming days as investor confidence remains strong.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut Pakistan’s economic growth forecast to 2.6% for this fiscal year in a report on April 22, down from the earlier prediction of 3% made in January.