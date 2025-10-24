Big Blow to Pakistan: After India, THIS country is also planning to restrict river water supply to Shehbaz Sharif's country, name is...

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'
After India decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, now this country is now moving to curb Pakistan's access to water from cross-border rivers. Read here to know more.
Afghanistan's Taliban government has announced plans to build a dam on the Kunar River, a move that could significantly impact Pakistan's water supply. The order, issued by Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, directs the Ministry of Water and Energy to begin construction "as soon as possible" using domestic companies.
This decision comes amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have been embroiled in recent conflicts resulting in hundreds of deaths. The Taliban's assertion of its "right to water" is seen as a response to Pakistan's concerns over Afghanistan's water management. Pakistan's worries are exacerbated by India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a move triggered by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
The 480-km-long Kunar River originates in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountains and flows into Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where it joins the Kabul River. The river is crucial for irrigation and water needs in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A reduction in the Kunar River's water flow would have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan's agriculture and energy sectors.
"After India, it may now be Afghanistan's turn to restrict Pakistan's water supply...", said London-based Afghan journalist Sami Yousafzai. The Taliban's move is part of its broader effort to assert Afghanistan's water sovereignty, prioritizing dam construction and hydropower development.
The absence of a formal bilateral water-sharing agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan heightens the risk of regional tensions. Islamabad has expressed concerns that unilateral actions could spark a full-blown water crisis, exacerbating Pakistan's energy and food security challenges.
Afghanistan's decision follows a recent visit by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to India, where he met with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. The two countries reaffirmed their cooperation on hydropower and dam projects, including the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat. This partnership aims to enhance Afghanistan's energy security, irrigation, and agricultural development