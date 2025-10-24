FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

Kurnool Bus Accident: Eyewitnesses narrate escape from horrific fire, 'only two or three people...'

Big Blow to Pakistan: After India, THIS country is also planning to restrict river water supply to Shehbaz Sharif's country, name is...

What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress issues BIG statement...

THIS bizarre Bachchan family tradition would have led to Jaya Bachchan touching Aishwarya Rai's feet, was stopped by...

Australia announce squad change for 3rd ODI, THIS star cricketer returns to squad for T20I series against India after injury, name is...

Alia Bhatt in Chamunda? Amar Kaushik's BIG update on Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

'Why don’t you say...': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi's air quality crisis 2025: 5 Tips for preventive measures to protect your lungs

Delhi's air quality crisis 2025: 5 Tips to protect your lungs

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeWorld

WORLD

Big Blow to Pakistan: After India, THIS country is also planning to restrict river water supply to Shehbaz Sharif's country, name is...

After India decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, now this country is now moving to curb Pakistan's access to water from cross-border rivers. Read here to know more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Big Blow to Pakistan: After India, THIS country is also planning to restrict river water supply to Shehbaz Sharif's country, name is...
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Afghanistan's Taliban government has announced plans to build a dam on the Kunar River, a move that could significantly impact Pakistan's water supply. The order, issued by Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, directs the Ministry of Water and Energy to begin construction "as soon as possible" using domestic companies.

Tensions escalate

This decision comes amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have been embroiled in recent conflicts resulting in hundreds of deaths. The Taliban's assertion of its "right to water" is seen as a response to Pakistan's concerns over Afghanistan's water management. Pakistan's worries are exacerbated by India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a move triggered by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Kunar river's significance

The 480-km-long Kunar River originates in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountains and flows into Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where it joins the Kabul River. The river is crucial for irrigation and water needs in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A reduction in the Kunar River's water flow would have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan's agriculture and energy sectors.

"After India, it may now be Afghanistan's turn to restrict Pakistan's water supply...", said London-based Afghan journalist Sami Yousafzai. The Taliban's move is part of its broader effort to assert Afghanistan's water sovereignty, prioritizing dam construction and hydropower development.

The absence of a formal bilateral water-sharing agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan heightens the risk of regional tensions. Islamabad has expressed concerns that unilateral actions could spark a full-blown water crisis, exacerbating Pakistan's energy and food security challenges.

India-Afghanistan cooperation

Afghanistan's decision follows a recent visit by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to India, where he met with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. The two countries reaffirmed their cooperation on hydropower and dam projects, including the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam) in Herat. This partnership aims to enhance Afghanistan's energy security, irrigation, and agricultural development 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes
Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025, Check changes
This temple in India received Rs 900 crore donations in just 11 months, it is located in...
This temple in India received Rs 900 crore donations in just 11 months, it is lo
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohl
What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?
What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?
'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'
What insiders say about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's romance
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE