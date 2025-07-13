Big blow to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed, placed on indefinite leave by WHO due to...

The decision comes amid serious corruption allegations raised by Bangladesh’s interim government.

Saima Wazed, the daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, has been placed on indefinite leave by the World Health Organization. The decision comes amid serious corruption allegations raised by Bangladesh’s interim government.

According to reports, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed staff via email that Wazed would be on leave starting July 11. Dr Catharina Boehme, WHO’s Assistant Director-General, will take over her responsibilities in the South-East Asia Regional Office.

Saima Wazed has been under scrutiny after the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed charges against her. The ACC claims she used her mother’s political influence to secure her high-ranking post at the WHO. Allegedly, Wazed misrepresented her academic credentials and falsely claimed to hold an honorary position at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University — a claim the university denies.

Additionally, Wazed is accused of embezzling approximately $2.8 million from various banks, channeling the money through the Shuchona Foundation, an organisation she once led.

Wazed had a long-standing involvement with mental health and autism advocacy. She graduated from Barry University and is a licensed school psychologist. In 2011, she organised the first South Asian Conference on Autism in Dhaka. She has served as chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and was active in getting a resolution on autism passed at the World Health Assembly.

Her international recognitions include serving as WHO’s goodwill ambassador for autism in South-East Asia and being elected as chairperson of UNESCO’s jury on digital empowerment for persons with disabilities.

She began her term as WHO Regional Director on November 1, 2023. Her leave, less than a year into her role, marks a significant development in global health leadership and has raised questions about transparency and accountability in international appointments.

The WHO has not officially commented on the allegations but has moved quickly to install new leadership in the region.