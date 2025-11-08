FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect...

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category; CM Rekha Gupta revises working hours for govt officials, check timings

GATE 2026 Update: Exam date announced at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check full schedule and other details

‘No US govt official will...’: Trump says US to boycott G-20 Summit in South Africa this year due to…

Manoj Bajpayee FAILS to impress his real daughter in The Family Man, admits she 'didn't recognise him', and loves THIS character: 'She shouted and...'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan brings Farrhana Bhatt to tears, SLAMS her for mocking Gaurav Khanna, Indian TV: 'Yeh show aapke liye chota hai, you're free to go'

Donald Trump hints at easing Russian oil sanctions on Hungary, says Russia-Ukraine war 'taking big toll on Moscow'

Gold, silver prices today, November 8: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Blackhole shines bright: Most powerful black hole explosion stuns astronomers; equal to 10 trillion suns; light triggered by...

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect...

BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175...

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category; CM Rekha Gupta revises working hours for govt officials, check timings

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category,

GATE 2026 Update: Exam date announced at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check full schedule and other details

GATE 2026 Update: Exam date announced at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check full schedul

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

HomeWorld

WORLD

BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect...

The Department of Labor (DOL) launched Project Firewall in September after Trump signed a proclamation that imposed a USD 100,000 one-time fee on H-1B visa petitions, to look into potential abuse to protect American jobs.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 07:52 AM IST

BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US Department of Labor has opened 175 investigations into suspected misuse of the H-1B visa program, which allows American companies to hire skilled foreign workers.

These investigations come as the Trump administration increases its focus on tightening immigration rules and reducing the number of foreign workers hired in the US.

In September, the Labor Department launched a new effort called Project Firewall. The goal is to make sure companies do not hire lower-paid foreign workers, especially in technology and engineering jobs, when qualified American workers are available.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer confirmed she is personally approving the investigations. 'We are using every tool available to stop H-1B visa abuse and protect American jobs,' she said, according to Fox News Digital.

Government Ad Targets Misuse of H-1B

The Labor Department also released a social-media video accusing some companies of replacing young American workers with foreign employees through the H-1B program. The ad pointed out that India is the largest user of this visa program.

The post claimed the 'American Dream' is being taken away from young Americans because of “rampant abuse” of the visa system. It stated that the government is working to hold companies accountable and protect U.S. workers.

New Visa Fee Proposal

In September, the Trump administration announced a plan to introduce a one-time USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, aiming to further reduce misuse and limit applications from companies that rely heavily on foreign workers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri EVICTED from show, but there's SHOCKING twist of...
Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam EVICTED from show
Bank Holiday on November 8: Are banks open or closed today in your state? Check state-wise list here
Bank Holiday on November 8: Are banks open or closed today in your state? Check
BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect...
BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175...
Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category; CM Rekha Gupta revises working hours for govt officials, check timings
Delhi-NCR AQI remains in 'very poor' category; govt office timings revised
GATE 2026 Update: Exam date announced at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check full schedule and other details
GATE 2026 Update: Exam date announced at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check full schedul
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE