BIG blow for Indians on H-1B visa issue, US govt launches probe into 175 potential abuses of visa program to protect...

The Department of Labor (DOL) launched Project Firewall in September after Trump signed a proclamation that imposed a USD 100,000 one-time fee on H-1B visa petitions, to look into potential abuse to protect American jobs.

The US Department of Labor has opened 175 investigations into suspected misuse of the H-1B visa program, which allows American companies to hire skilled foreign workers.

These investigations come as the Trump administration increases its focus on tightening immigration rules and reducing the number of foreign workers hired in the US.

In September, the Labor Department launched a new effort called Project Firewall. The goal is to make sure companies do not hire lower-paid foreign workers, especially in technology and engineering jobs, when qualified American workers are available.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer confirmed she is personally approving the investigations. 'We are using every tool available to stop H-1B visa abuse and protect American jobs,' she said, according to Fox News Digital.

Government Ad Targets Misuse of H-1B

The Labor Department also released a social-media video accusing some companies of replacing young American workers with foreign employees through the H-1B program. The ad pointed out that India is the largest user of this visa program.

The post claimed the 'American Dream' is being taken away from young Americans because of “rampant abuse” of the visa system. It stated that the government is working to hold companies accountable and protect U.S. workers.

New Visa Fee Proposal

In September, the Trump administration announced a plan to introduce a one-time USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, aiming to further reduce misuse and limit applications from companies that rely heavily on foreign workers.