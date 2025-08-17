BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'

Days after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, i.e., August 17, announced that "big progress" has been made regarding Russia.

Days after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, i.e., August 17, announced that "big progress" has been made regarding Russia. "BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. However, he did not provide details on what the statement entailed.

On August 16, Trump held a high-stakes meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, aiming to land on a common ground for a potential ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv. Although Trump said the meeting was quite "productive", he failed to provide details on the same.

Post the Alaska talks, Trump conceded that "we haven't quite got there", declaring the next steps would be discussed with President Zelenskyy and NATO leaders. However, the US President did acknowledge that he and Putin had made some significant progress towards resolving the hostilities in Ukraine but provided no details on the same. “I believe we had a very productive meeting,” Trump said. “We haven’t quite got there, but we’ve made some headway. So, there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Zelenskyy to visit Oval Office tomorrow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Oval Office, US, tomorrow, post-Alaska summit. Donald Trump on Saturday, i.e., August 16, announced he would host his Ukrainian counterpart at the Oval Office in Washington on Monday.

"President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., Oval Office, on Monday afternoon,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.” Pitching for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the US President added, "The best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement".

