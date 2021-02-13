Biden administration says carbon tax idea 'too politically difficult': Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is apparently not happy with Joe Biden administration over climate change issues. In an interview, Elon Musk said that he approached the Joe Biden administration about implementing a carbon tax in the US. He was told the idea was essentially 'too politically difficult'.

Musk spoke these words during a new podcast with Joe Rogan, an American comedian and podcast host, recently.

What Elon Musk said

"I talked to the Biden administration, and they were like 'Well, this seems too politically difficult' and I was like, 'Well, this is obviously a thing that should happen'. And by the way, SpaceX would be paying a carbon tax too. So I'm like, you know, I'm like, I think we should pay it too. It's not like we shouldn't have carbon generating things. It's just that there's got to be a price on this stuff," Musk said.

Rogan had asked Musk whether a new technological breakthrough is needed to increase the adoption of battery-powered vehicles. Musk argued the bigger issue is that 'a hell of a lot of batteries are needed' in order to shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy. The best way to encourage that shift, in Musk's view, is to 'put a price on carbon'.

Musk suggested that consumers should pay the tax and rebates could be extended to people who make lower incomes. He suggested the tax be 'non-regressive', meaning the tax could be levied based on income level.

"If we just put a price on carbon emissions, the market will react in a sensible way. But because we don`t have a price on it, it is behaving badly," Musk noted.

Musk calls carbon concentrations in the atmosphere and environment an 'unpriced externality'.

"The fundamental good of Tesla is to what degree it accelerates the advance of sustainable energy. It's inevitable. It's tautological," Musk explained.

"It's either we have sustainable energy or civilization collapses. And so if civilization doesn't collapse we will have sustainable energy, it's just a question of how soon does that happen. Sooner is better."

Previously too Elon Musk raised the issue

In 2017, it was reported that Musk was pushing for a carbon tax with the then-new Trump administration.

Musk has even previously called for a 'revolt' against the fossil fuel industry while making the case for a carbon tax.

He accused big oil companies of conspiring against Tesla.

President Joe Biden's stand

One of Joe Biden's main campaign points was his support for an aggressive clean energy strategy.

He committed to eliminating carbon pollution from the power sector by 2035.

He also committed to reaching a '100 percent clean energy economy' by 2050.

Upon joining office as the President of the United States, Joe Biden signed an executive order to have the US rejoin the Paris climate agreement, the largest international effort to curb global warming.