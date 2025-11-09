Beyond Religion: The Geopolitical Story of the India-Afghanistan-Pakistan relationship

India and Afghanistan naturally connect through history and respect, while Pakistan keeps losing influence due to fear, insecurity and failed proxy games. Geography continues to decide South Asia’s real power balance.

If you ask any history teacher about India's borders, they will tell you that the North-West frontier has always been our most interesting neighbor. Since 1947, when Pakistan was born, something strange has been happening there. Afghanistan and Pakistan share a long border, they follow the same religion, and they even share the Pashtun people living on both sides. Yet, they have never been real friends. At the same time, Afghanistan and India, separated by Pakistan in between, have always had a warm bond. Sounds confusing, right? Well, this is the story of how geography can decide friendships and enemies in the most unexpected ways.

Here is the most ironic part of this whole drama. Pakistan spent decades building up the Taliban, training them, funding them, and finally helping them capture Kabul in 2021. Pakistan thought they had finally got what they always wanted—a friendly neighbor who would listen to them. But today, barely three years later, Pakistan and the Taliban are fighting with each other. The Taliban are even reaching out to India for help. Yes, you read that right. The same Taliban that Pakistan created is now turning to India, and Pakistan can only watch helplessly from the sidelines. As foreignpolicy.com recently highlighted, this pattern keeps repeating in Afghanistan's history, no matter who rules Kabul.

Let me take you back to October this year when fresh fights broke out along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. While Pakistani soldiers and Taliban fighters were shooting at each other, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was in New Delhi for an entire week. He openly said Afghanistan wants stronger ties with India. Within days of his visit, India upgraded its small office in Kabul into a full Embassy, becoming one of the first countries to normalize relations with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. For years, India had said there is no such thing as a "good Taliban" and believed they were just Pakistan's puppets. So you can imagine how happy India was to see the Taliban moving away from Pakistan.

Why does this keep happening? The answer lies in a border line drawn by the British in 1893 called the Durand Line. This line cut straight through the areas where Pashtun and Baloch tribes lived, dividing families and communities on both sides. When the British left and Pakistan was created in 1947, Pakistan inherited this border. But Afghanistan refused to accept it. In fact, Afghanistan was the only country that voted against Pakistan joining the United Nations. Afghanistan felt they could accept a border drawn by the powerful British Empire, but why should they accept the same line from Pakistan, which they saw as just a leftover piece of British India?

For decades, Afghanistan has dreamed of creating Pashtunistan—a separate country for all Pashtuns living on both sides of the border. This idea terrifies Pakistan even today because questioning the Durand Line could tear Pakistan apart. Pakistan's biggest nightmare is being caught between two enemies—India on one side and an unfriendly Afghanistan on the other. This fear has driven Pakistan's Afghanistan policy for over seventy years.

Pakistan tried to solve this problem the way the British did—by controlling Afghanistan from behind the scenes. Pakistani military rulers supported tribal fighters and Islamist groups in Kabul, hoping to install friendly governments there. But every single time, these groups either failed or turned against Pakistan. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Pakistan found its golden opportunity. With American and Saudi money, Pakistan trained thousands of fighters to fight the Soviets. Pakistan thought this was their chance to finally kill the idea of Pashtunistan and control Afghanistan.

But here is where it gets interesting. When these Pakistan-trained fighters came to power in Kabul in 1992, they immediately started seeking India's help to protect themselves from Pakistan's interference. When these groups started fighting among themselves, Pakistan backed a new force called the Taliban in the 1990s. By 1996, the Taliban captured Kabul, and Pakistan thought it had finally achieved its dream. But even then, the Taliban never behaved like Pakistan's servants.

They showed independence and even openness to India.Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, their relationship with Pakistan has collapsed completely. The Taliban are angry that Pakistan is building fences along the Durand Line, forcing Afghan refugees to return, and trying to control them. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), who attack inside Pakistan. Cross-border firing has become normal. The situation has become so bad that Pakistan can no longer even talk directly to the Taliban—they need other countries to communicate.Meanwhile, India has been quietly rebuilding its relationship with Kabul since 2021. India sent humanitarian aid and made its position clear: we will help Afghanistan, but you must ensure your soil is not used for terrorism against India. The Taliban agreed.

India is now helping Afghanistan through the Chabahar port in Iran and even started air cargo services to bypass Pakistan completely. As foreignpolicy.com points out, India's approach has been based on patience, development assistance, and respect for Afghan sovereignty—exactly the opposite of Pakistan's approach.

During Muttaqi's India visit, something symbolic happened. He visited Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most important Islamic schools in South Asia. The Deobandi school of thought actually shaped the Taliban's ideology. Muttaqi was given a religious certificate and the title "Qasmi" there. This was significant because most Taliban leaders were trained in Pakistani religious schools, especially Darul Uloom Haqqania. By reconnecting with Deoband, the Taliban were sending Pakistan a clear message: we do not need you for religious legitimacy anymore.

The tragedy for Pakistan is simple. Pakistan has more influence in Afghanistan than any other country. It can destabilize any government in Kabul. But unlike the British Empire before it, Pakistan does not have the resources or strength to build lasting friendly influence there. Pakistan's dream of controlling Afghanistan will never come true, yet Pakistan cannot stop trying. Pakistan might even try to break up the Taliban or install a new government in Kabul.

But whatever Pakistan does, it cannot change the basic geographical and historical reality.For India, the lesson is clear. We do not need to fight Pakistan for influence in Afghanistan. Our natural connection with Afghanistan—built on respect, friendship, and helping their development—will always pull Kabul towards Delhi. Afghanistan is Pakistan's to lose, and right now, Pakistan is losing it spectacularly. As students of history and current affairs, you are watching a pattern that has repeated for seventy-five years. Geography has decided destiny once again, and the North-West frontier continues to shape the future of South Asia in the most unexpected ways.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)