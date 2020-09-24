Beware! Used condoms are washed and resold here

The Vietnamese police have seized as many as 3,45,000 used condoms from a warehouse in the southern Binh Duong province for being recycled and resold.

According to the state media, paid workers were tasked with cleaning the rubber contraceptives before reshaping them with wooden dildos.

The condoms were then repackaged before being resold to unsuspecting public. However, it is unclear as to how many of these have already been sold.

The Binh Duong police said that a total of 360 kilograms, an equivalent to 345,000 used condoms, were found in the warehouse, VTV reported.

The warehouse was raided on Tuesday and seized the used condoms. One woman, who was detained, told the police that the used condoms were allegedly boiled in water before they were resold in the market, adding that she was paid $0.17 per kilogram of recycled condom that she washed, dried and reshaped. She claimed that she had been receiving the condoms once a month from an unknown person.

A government official said: 'Condoms are classified as medical items, so we will take a look at the several laws that the owner has broken.' The official also said that used condoms are considered medical wastes and will be disposed of.