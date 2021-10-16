Headlines

Beware! Mumbai could drown by 2100, other cities also at risk - Check full list

A recent report revealed claimed that if such a scenario continues, 50 cities in Asia, including Mumbai, will be submerged in the sea.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

Climate change is taking place all across the globe and everyday reports let us know how the risk of global warming is increasing due to ever-increasing pollution. This is causing the sea level to rise. A recent report revealed claimed that if such a scenario continues, 50 cities in Asia, including Mumbai, will be submerged in the sea. The others to be affected will include cities in India, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia are at the forefront of building coal-based power plants globally and also have a huge population. Scientists, therefore, fear that global warming could have the worst impact on these countries. In addition to these countries, Australia and Antarctica may suffer huge losses. Not only that, many island countries will be destroyed due to global warming.

Climatecentral.org, a website that conducts a study on climate, revealed in a recent study that rising sea levels in a country in the high tide zone around the world will affect 15 per cent of the population. In addition, the map of the world will change between the next 200 years and 2000 years. The study also says that there are about 184 places around the world where rising sea levels will have a direct impact, this includes Mumbai.

Earlier, a climate report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said that in 79 years i.e. in 2100, 12 coastal cities in India will be submerged in about 3 feet water. These cities include Chennai, Kochi, Bhavnagar and Mumbai. US space agency NASA has created a Sea level Projection Tool based on this report by IPCC.

Global warming is increased by carbon emissions and pollution and this will cause many cities to sink into the sea. According to reports, the temperature will rise to 4.4 degrees Celsius by 2100. The temperature will rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next two decades itself. As temperatures rise, glaciers will melt and their water will raise sea levels, which could lead to devastation in coastal areas.

