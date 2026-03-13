Beware! Iran can bomb head quarters of Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Nvidia, What happens if Tehran takes this step?

Iran has also issued a warning to attack economic centres and banks linked to US and Israeli entities across the region. The threat reportedly came after it reported an attack on one of its banks.

Amid escalating tensions with Israel and the US, Iran has set its eyes on American tech companies, warning Google, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, IBM, Nvidia and Oracle Corporation of becoming their targets if the conflict in the region widens. According to Al Jazeera reports, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency has published a list of offices and infrastructure run by major US technology companies that it claims are linked to Israel and used for military purposes.

The report added that the list includes infrastructure used for cloud-based services operated by companies such as Google, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, IBM, Nvidia and Oracle Corporation. Tasnim News Agency said the targets were identified because their technology had allegedly been used for military applications.

Further, Iran has also issued a warning to attack economic centres and banks linked to US and Israeli entities across the region. The threat reportedly came after it reported an attack on one of its banks.

Iran warns US tech companies: What happens if Tehran takes this step?

The six tech giants named by Iranian media have significant ties to the Pentagon and/or Israel. Nvidia is expanding its presence in Israel with data centers and an R&D campus. Microsoft, Google, and Palantir are involved in AI projects with the US military, while IBM has partnered with Israel's defense sector.Oracle, on the other hand, has provided tech solutions for Israeli government agencies. The attack on the infrastructure of these companies could expose billions of dollars in digital infrastructure to war risks, potentially disrupting the global technology economy, experts said.

If Tehran attacks, there would be service disruptions, with Cloud operators may need to repair damaged equipment and restore systems, while customers absorb the cost of interrupted digital services. It can lead to huge financial losses, including tens of millions of dollars in combined operational losses. Talkng about global inpact, around 90% of Europe-Asia internet traffic passing through these routes, the hindrance will cost huge, affecting technology production particularly in the semiconductor industry, which relies on helium production in Qatar.