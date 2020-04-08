Bernie Sanders drops out of US presidential race, clears way for Joe Biden to Democratic nomination

US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday suspended his campaign and dropped out of the 2020 race.

The move has cleared the path for Democratic candidate Joe Biden's nomination, who will face Republican candidate and the present US Present Donald Trump, who is seeking a second 4-year term in office.

"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," Sanders said in a livestream.

"So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign," he added.

"Over the past few weeks Jane and I, in consultation with top staff, and many of our prominent supporters, have made an honest assessment of the prospects for victory. If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it's just not there," Sanders said.

The 78-year-old US Senator from Vermont lost South Carolina in February after a moderate Democrats consolidated their support behind Biden, leading to his blowout victory. As per reports, Sanders had been under pressure to halt his campaign after Biden scored big in primary contests on March 17 in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

The contest between the two ends now as the US struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives in the country.

Donald Trump quickly reacted to the development and said that supporters of Sanders should now come to the Republican party.

“This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!,” Trump wrote.