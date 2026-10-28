Benjamin Netanyahu thanks supporters as coalition becomes largest bloc, says, 'We worked wonders'

Benjamin Netanyahu claims Likud is largest party with 27 seats, says right bloc has decisive majority, lists killing of Sinwar, Nasrallah, Haniyeh, Deif, vows to remove Iran threat with Trump.

Mounting a podium at Likud election headquarters as initial vote tallies began rolling in, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his party's supremacy in the Israeli parliament, launching directly into a celebratory speech that wove military achievements, harsh attacks on political rivals, and an urgent appeal to form a nationalist government.

"Thank you very much, members of the Likud," Netanyahu began, thanking activists and campaign workers who gathered after polls closed. "Through courageous decisions, together with the public in Israel that stood firm, and thanks to our heroic soldiers, we worked wonders that changed the face of the Middle East."

We eliminated Sinwar, Nasrallah, Haniyeh - Netanyahu lists military gains

The incumbent Prime Minister immediately pivoted to recount recent high-profile military actions that defined his campaign, presenting a detailed inventory of regional operations.

"We eliminated Deif, Haniyeh, Sinwar, Nasrallah, Khamenei," Netanyahu stated to loud applause. "We established security zones deep within the territory of Gaza, in Lebanon, in Syria. We removed from ourselves an immediate existential threat. We struck the Iranian regime; we brought it to the brink of ruin. Iran is weaker than ever; Israel is stronger than ever."

Despite praising those milestones, Netanyahu warned that confrontation remains incomplete as long as Tehran's regime remains intact.

"Still, my friends, it is not over yet. As long as this fanatical regime exists - a regime that defined the very essence of its existence as elimination of our existence - it will try again to destroy us. And in our power, together with our wonderful friend President Trump, we can remove this threat once and for all."

Likud is largest party, mocks polls predicting 18 seats

He mocked pre-election surveys, arguing that projections deliberately understated his strength to suppress turnout.

"Do you remember how propaganda channels engineered public consciousness? 'Likud 18 seats, 19 seats...' They knew it was a lie. They tried to demoralise you from going to ballot box. First thing that became clear is Likud is largest party in Israel. There is no dispute," he asserted.

He claimed the right-wing bloc has a "clear, decisive majority among the Zionist public."

Won't allow government backed by anti-zionist arab parties

Based on those conclusions, Netanyahu issued a direct call for nationalist parties to rally behind a joint coalition, while condemning opposition leaders for seeking support from Arab-led factions.

"It is forbidden to establish a government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties. Parties that oppose our very existence, that view Hamas as a charity organisation, and that call our soldiers war criminals," he declared.

Pollster Direct Polls projected 55 seats for Netanyahu bloc, 49 for Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition and 16 for Arab parties. Kan 11 projected both blocs at 51 seats each.