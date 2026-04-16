Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel intensifies strikes on Hezbollah amid ‘peace talks’ with Lebanon: ‘We’re going to eliminate…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israeli forces are continuing targeted operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, while simultaneously engaging in negotiations aimed at achieving long-term peace.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israeli forces are continuing targeted operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, while simultaneously engaging in negotiations aimed at achieving long-term peace.

In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu expressed support for residents in northern Israel and underscored the ongoing military campaign. "I support the residents of the north who continue to stand firm. At the same time, our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. Focused fighting in Bint Jbeil," he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the area, Netanyahu added, "Bint Jbeil--this was the Hezbollah capital in southern Lebanon. This is the place where Hassan Nasrallah said 26 years ago, 'The Israelis are spiderwebs.! We are going to defeat Bint Jbeil; we are actually going to eliminate this large Hezbollah stronghold."

He further revealed that instructions had been issued to expand Israel's operational footprint. "At the same time, l gave instructions yesterday to the IDF to continue thickening the security zone, and also to deploy it eastwards to the slopes of Hermon, so that we can help our Druze brothers even better in times of distress," he said.

Netanyahu also pointed to renewed diplomatic engagement with Lebanon, noting that such talks had not taken place for decades. "At the same time, we are conducting negotiations with Lebanon. These negotiations have not taken place for 40 years or more. They are taking place now because we are very strong and the countries are coming to us--not just Lebanon," he said.

Outlining Israel's objectives in the negotiations, he stated, "In the negotiations with Lebanon, there are two main goals: one, dismantling Hezbollah, and two, sustainable peace--peace through strength."

On the West Asia crisis, Netanyahu said Israel remains closely aligned with the United States regarding Iran. "Our American friends update us all the time on their contacts with Iran. Our goals and those of the United States are identical. We

want to see the enriched material

removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities inside Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits," he said.

Cautioning against uncertainty, Netanyahu added, "It's too early to say how this thing will end, or how it will even progress, and regarding the possibility that the fighting will resume, we are prepared for any scenario."

Israel-Lebanon peace talks

Meanwhile, talks between Israel and Lebanon are ongoing, with the security cabinet expected to review ceasefire prospects. Despite diplomatic efforts, hostilities have continued, with Israel and Hezbollah exchanging fire. Residents in southern Lebanon has also been advised to evacuate amid the escalating situation, CNN reported.

Israel strikes Lebanon, 5 killed

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that at least five people, including two children, were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting the town of Ansariyeh in the Sidon district of southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported. The strike also left five others injured, according to the report, as reported by Al Jazeera.



(ANI inputs)