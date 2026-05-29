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Benjamin Netanyahu says India has 'crazy love for Israel,' calls it a huge power

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised India-Israel ties, calling India a 'huge power' with 'crazy love for Israel.'

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu says India has 'crazy love for Israel,' calls it a huge power
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described India as a 'huge power' that shares a deep and unique bond with Israel, highlighting the strength of bilateral ties between the two nations amid growing global criticism of the Jewish state.

Speaking during a leadership programme in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, Netanyahu pointed to India as one of Israel’s most important international partners and praised the strong public support Israel receives from Indians.

'We are expanding our alliances, and one of the most significant relationships is with a huge power called India,' Netanyahu said, according to a video released by Israel’s Government Press Office.

Referring to criticism faced by Israel in different parts of the world, Netanyahu remarked that India stood apart in its support. 'We face delegitimisation in many places, but not in India. There is an absolutely crazy love for Israel in India, truly extraordinary,' he said, adding that he believes he has more followers from India than from any other country.

Strong Strategic Partnership

India and Israel have steadily strengthened their relationship over the years across several sectors, including defence, agriculture, cybersecurity, water conservation, healthcare, innovation, and emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel in 2017 marked the first-ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country and opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. Modi again visited Israel earlier this year at Netanyahu’s invitation, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the strategic partnership.

According to a joint statement released after the meeting, both nations agreed that their strengths complement each other effectively. While Israel is recognised globally for technological innovation, India offers large-scale manufacturing capabilities, skilled talent, and entrepreneurial growth.

India's position on West Asia conflict

Netanyahu’s remarks come at a time when Israel continues to face international scrutiny over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and tensions involving Iran.

India has maintained a balanced diplomatic approach by strongly condemning terrorism while also consistently advocating peaceful dialogue and diplomatic solutions to conflicts in the region.

The growing cooperation between India and Israel reflects deepening strategic trust, with both countries continuing to expand engagement in defence, technology, trade and security.

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