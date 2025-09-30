Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG warning after Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel will finish the job... if Hamas...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Aghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activities

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared buried under rubble

P Chidambaram makes BIG revelation on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: 'US stopped us from acting against Pakistan'

PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump's plan to end Israel-Gaza conflict: 'Pathway to long-term peace'

Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'

Did Anusha Dandekar accuse Karan Kundrra of cheating? Says 'he was sleeping with…'

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, and cloudy skies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad on..., check forecast here

Beyond Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London: India High Commission condemns 'shameful act', seeks immediate action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi, significance and all you need to know

Durga Ashtami 2025 Today: Mahagauri puja muhurat, rituals, kanya pujan vidhi

Aghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activities

Aghanistan: Total Internet blackout after Taliban vowed to curb immoral activiti

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared buried under rubble

Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared trapped

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG warning after Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel will finish the job... if Hamas...'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) addressed a joint press conference alongside US President Trump at the White House. He called for the establishment of an International body to fully 'disarm' Hamas after agreeing to Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 07:16 AM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG warning after Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel will finish the job... if Hamas...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned that Israel will 'finish the job' by itself in case Hamas rejects the peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump and called for the establishment of an International body to fully 'disarm' Hamas.

Netanyahu's warning to Hamas if it rejects Gaza peace plan

"The next step will be the establishment of an international body charged with fully disarming Hamas and demilitarising Gaza. I appreciate your willingness to lead the body... If this international body succeeds, we will have permanently ended the war... We're giving everybody a chance to do this peacefully... But if Hamas rejects your plan, or if they accept it and then counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or the hard way. But it will be done," Israeli PM said while addressing a joint press conference alongside US President Trump at the White House.

He also detailed the plan of Israel, including disarming Hamas, while calling for a "peaceful civilian administration" to administer Gaza and ruled out any role for Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. 

"Here's our plan. Pass it in the cabinet. All our hostages, alive and dead, will return home. Hamas will be disarmed. Gaza will be demilitarised. Israel will retain security responsibility, including a security perimeter for the foreseeable future. Gaza will have a peaceful civilian administration, run neither by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority. If Hamas agrees to your plan, the first step will be a withdrawal, followed by the release of all our hostages within 72 hours," Netanyahu said.

What is Trump's Gaza peace plan?

White House released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. The peace plan stated that If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces
'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'
Lata Mangeshkar: 5 melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'
Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of Ya Ali at Ziro Festival, video goes viral - Watch
Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of Ya Ali - Watch
Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals to follow
Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE