Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG warning after Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel will finish the job... if Hamas...'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) addressed a joint press conference alongside US President Trump at the White House. He called for the establishment of an International body to fully 'disarm' Hamas after agreeing to Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Netanyahu's warning to Hamas if it rejects Gaza peace plan

"The next step will be the establishment of an international body charged with fully disarming Hamas and demilitarising Gaza. I appreciate your willingness to lead the body... If this international body succeeds, we will have permanently ended the war... We're giving everybody a chance to do this peacefully... But if Hamas rejects your plan, or if they accept it and then counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or the hard way. But it will be done," Israeli PM said while addressing a joint press conference alongside US President Trump at the White House.

He also detailed the plan of Israel, including disarming Hamas, while calling for a "peaceful civilian administration" to administer Gaza and ruled out any role for Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

"Here's our plan. Pass it in the cabinet. All our hostages, alive and dead, will return home. Hamas will be disarmed. Gaza will be demilitarised. Israel will retain security responsibility, including a security perimeter for the foreseeable future. Gaza will have a peaceful civilian administration, run neither by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority. If Hamas agrees to your plan, the first step will be a withdrawal, followed by the release of all our hostages within 72 hours," Netanyahu said.

What is Trump's Gaza peace plan?

White House released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. The peace plan stated that If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

(With inputs from ANI)