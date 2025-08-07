Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG statement on use of Israeli weapons by India during Op Sindoor, says, 'Things we provided...'

Not winning 2011 ODI World Cup, Gary Kirsten reveals his toughest challenge as India coach

This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

BIG move by Sunil Mittal-led company as it launches mega Rs 8744 crore block deal to...

Little girl's energetic dance to Shahid and Kareena-starrer 'Jab We Met' song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video

Sanju Samson drops bombshell, seeks release from Rajasthan Royals as CSK eyes potential move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALE

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeWorld

WORLD

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG statement on use of Israeli weapons by India during Op Sindoor, says, 'Things we provided...'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged India's use of Israel's weapons during Operation Sindoor -- the military response to Pakistan's involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekawat

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 09:50 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG statement on use of Israeli weapons by India during Op Sindoor, says, 'Things we provided...'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Image credit: Reuters)

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged India's use of Israel's weapons during Operation Sindoor -- the military response to Pakistan's involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. "The things we provided before worked very well on the field... we develop our weapons in the field and they are battle-tested," the Israeli Prime Minister said Thursday, i.e., August 7, as he unveiled his plan to escalate military strikes on Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

"They worked fine, and we have a pretty solid foundation", Netanyahu added. The Indian military used Barak missiles and HARPY drones, in an impressive array of domestically manufactured weapons systems, to respond to the attacks directed by Pakistan during the three-day-long hostilities following Operation Sindoor. 

Pertinent to note that Israel was one of the countries to defend India's right to retaliate against a ghastly terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives. 

About Barak missiles and HARPY drones

A long-range, surface-to-air missile defence system, the Barak missile has been developed jointly by Israel and India. It is designed to defend against multiple airborne threats, including enemy aircraft. Its special features include a 360-degree coverage and the ability to strike multiple targets simultaneously. 

HARPY drones are designed to attack radar systems. These are designed to operate in a 'suppression of enemy air defences', or SEAD, role.

Operation Sindoor 

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province. The military action -- one of the major till date -- came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by the state of Pakistan. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
6-year-old Indian-origin girl brutally attacked in Ireland by group of teenage boys, mother reveals CHILLING details, 'punched, called dirty...'
6-year-old Indian-origin girl brutally attacked in Ireland, mother reveals...
Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coaching, enjoys massive following on social media, now got big responsibility for...
Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coach
'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Donald Trump raises tariff on Canada
'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after...
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply,
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at US President Trump for imposing 50% tariffs on India, calls it 'bullying by Buffoon-in-Chief, questions PM Modi on...
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Trump for imposing 50% tariffs on India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE