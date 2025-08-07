Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG statement on use of Israeli weapons by India during Op Sindoor, says, 'Things we provided...'

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle
WORLD
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged India's use of Israel's weapons during Operation Sindoor -- the military response to Pakistan's involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Here's what he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged India's use of Israel's weapons during Operation Sindoor -- the military response to Pakistan's involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. "The things we provided before worked very well on the field... we develop our weapons in the field and they are battle-tested," the Israeli Prime Minister said Thursday, i.e., August 7, as he unveiled his plan to escalate military strikes on Gaza to eliminate Hamas.
"They worked fine, and we have a pretty solid foundation", Netanyahu added. The Indian military used Barak missiles and HARPY drones, in an impressive array of domestically manufactured weapons systems, to respond to the attacks directed by Pakistan during the three-day-long hostilities following Operation Sindoor.
Pertinent to note that Israel was one of the countries to defend India's right to retaliate against a ghastly terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives.
About Barak missiles and HARPY drones
A long-range, surface-to-air missile defence system, the Barak missile has been developed jointly by Israel and India. It is designed to defend against multiple airborne threats, including enemy aircraft. Its special features include a 360-degree coverage and the ability to strike multiple targets simultaneously.
HARPY drones are designed to attack radar systems. These are designed to operate in a 'suppression of enemy air defences', or SEAD, role.
Operation Sindoor
In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province. The military action -- one of the major till date -- came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by the state of Pakistan.