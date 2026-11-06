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Benjamin Netanyahu's bid to stay in power takes hit as Arab parties pick Eisenkot to form next govt

The president has the power to choose who will attempt to form the government, but by tradition he selects the person recommended by the largest number of legislators. The latest support has strengthened Eisenkot's case.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu's bid to stay in power takes hit as Arab parties pick Eisenkot to form next govt
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/ ANI)
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Gadi Eisenkot's bid to become Prime Minister got stronger on Thursday when Israel's largest Arab alliance, the Joint List, along with Ra'am, endorsed him to form the next government. This has put Netanyahu's government at risk of being ousted after the October 27 election.

President Isaac Herzog is meeting political parties for a second day to decide who should be asked to form the next government. In the election, neither Netanyahu, a divisive right-wing leader who led Israel through three years of war, nor Eisenkot, who has promised to bring back national unity, won a clear majority.

The president has the power to choose who will attempt to form the government, but by tradition he selects the person recommended by the largest number of legislators. The latest support has strengthened Eisenkot's case.

Arab parties now decide Israel's next PM

Arab-majority parties won a record 19 seats in the election, which could make them decisive players if Eisenkot's opposition bloc chooses to cooperate with them. But it is still not clear if the parties backing him will actually become part of his coalition.

In a statement, the Joint List, which secured 11 seats, announced it would inform Herzog of its support for Eisenkot to be tasked with forming the government.

The Ra'am party, which won eight seats, also backed Eisenkot.

This backing means Eisenkot is now looking at recommendations from 67 members of the incoming Knesset, giving him a majority in the 120-member house.

Parties unite to push Netanyahu out

According to the Joint List, its three factions unanimously agreed to support Eisenkot after public calls to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power.

The alliance admitted that the opposition bloc had still not shown enough willingness to oppose Netanyahu's politics or to deal with incitement against Arab citizens and attempts to question the legitimacy of their political participation.

Despite these concerns, it said recommending Eisenkot was important.

The Joint List also claimed its endorsement would widen the difference between Eisenkot and Netanyahu, make it more likely that the outgoing government is replaced, and make a unity government that keeps Netanyahu in power less likely.

A delegation from the Joint List was scheduled to meet Herzog on Thursday afternoon to convey its recommendation.

What will happen next?

After the president formally tasks a lawmaker with forming a government, the nominee will get 28 days to complete it. An additional 14-day extension may be granted by the president if required.

If the candidate fails to form a government in the allotted period, Herzog can assign the responsibility to a different lawmaker.

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