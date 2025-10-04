Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Netanyahu insults Trump's peace plan? Israeli strike kills 6 in Gaza after US president says 'stop bombing'

One of the strikes killed four people inside a house in Gaza City while the other claimed two lives in Khan Younis area, medical workers and local authorities said. This comes just hours after US President Donald Trump ordered Israel to stop attacking Gaza as Hamas accepted parts of his peace plan.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

Israeli strikes killed six people in Gaza soon after United States President Donald Trump called for an end to the bombing, according to a report by Reuters. One of the strikes killed four people inside a house in Gaza City while the other claimed two lives in Khan Younis area, medical workers and local authorities said, according to the report. This comes just hours after Trump ordered Israel to stop attacking Gaza as the militant group Hamas, which governs the region, accepted parts of his peace plan.

What is Trump's Gaza peace plan?

Trump has unveiled a 20-point plan for peace in the Gaza Strip, which Netanyahu accepted and several leaders from around the world welcomed. The plan proposes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas. On Friday, the militant group said it had accepted some elements of the peace plan, including giving up power and releasing all remaining hostages. It, however, added that other parts of the proposal required further consultations.

When and why did war begin in Gaza?

After Hamas' statement, Israel said it was preparing to implement the first stage of the peace plan. Gaza has been torn by a two-year war that began after Hamas launched an attack two years ago, in October 2023, killing at least 1,219 Israelis and taking many others hostage. After that, Netanyahu ordered a massive offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 66,000 Palestinians (mostly civilians), displaced lakhs, and triggering a famine in the region.

