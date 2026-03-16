Benjamin Netanyahu 'coffee' video amid dead rumours is 'AI generated'? Netizens troll Israel PM, Tel Aviv cafe shares proof

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video, having a cup of hot coffee amid ongoing assassinations speculations following Iran missile attack on Israel which is widely circulating on social media. Netizens are trolling Israel PM's new video, and are calling it AI generated.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video, having a cup of hot coffee amid ongoing assassinations speculations following Iran missile attack on Israel which is widely circulating on social media. In the video, he also clarified having only five fingers in each hand taking a humourous jib at online buzz of his videos being AI generative. However, his video also came under scrutiny as social media users are now debating over the 'realness' of the video, with several claiming it to be AI generated.

Here's what happening

Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video from a coffee shop, and when asked about him being dead rumours, he stated, "I am dead for coffee....".

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Soon after Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video taking a jibe on all social media users who were claiming that he was eliminated by Iran, hawk-eyed netizens noticed few 'unusual' moments in the video, which were speculated to be AI.

One user highlighted how Benjamin Netanyahu was holding the cup seem 'very inhumane'. The tweet said, "Isn't this how all of us hold our coffee, with the pinky underneath it holding the bottom of the cup? He must be alive."

While other said, "One of the things that I noticed in this AI video is how the shape of Netanyahu face changes after looking down at the coffee. At first, it was round, and then it changes to a more oval shape."

GrokAI calls it 'AI generated'

X GrokAI also labelled the video as AI generate and said, "It's AI-generated. This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee—nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI."

However, the cafe where Benjmain Netanyahu was seen in the video having cup of coffee, it posted few instagram stories confirmig his presence.