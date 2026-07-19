'Belongs In The Hague': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani calls Netanyahu 'war criminal', weighs arrest during UN Summit

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he is consulting lawyers on whether he can arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during the upcoming UN summit, after calling him a 'war criminal' charged by the ICC.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he is still in talks over whether to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits New York for the upcoming UN summit.

"I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court," Mamdani told _The New York Times_ in an interview published on Saturday.

"That is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years."

Mamdani had pledged during his mayoral campaign to arrest Netanyahu. But he said he is not sure if he has the power to order the arrest of a foreign leader. "Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do," Mamdani said. He added that he is consulting the city's legal advisers on the issue.

Israel Hits Back: 'He Should Be Arrested'

Mamdani's comments drew a sharp response from Israel.

"Instead of focusing on his responsibilities as mayor and confronting the rising wave of antisemitism in his city, he has chosen to incite hostility and generate headlines by attacking the State of Israel," Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on X.

"It will not change a thing. Israeli Prime Minister @netanyahu will come to New York, address the United Nations General Assembly with pride, and stand before the world to state Israel's truth and its unwavering right to defend its citizens. And if anyone should be arrested, it is @NYCMayor Zohran Mamdani," Danon added.

During a recent New York radio show, Netanyahu himself accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas and said, "I think, secretly, he hates America."