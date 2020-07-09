'Belittled and humiliated': Muslim woman in US finds 'ISIS' written on her Starbucks cup, files discrimination charges

A Muslim woman in the US state of Minnesota has accused a retail chain of "discrimination" after she received a drink from Starbucks with "ISIS" written on the cup instead of her name.

Aishah, 19, said the incident happened on July 1 at Starbucksthe managed by retail chain Target.

The hijab-wearing young woman said she repeated her name to the Barista multiple times but was left in shock after receiving the drink with "ISIS" written on it.

"When she asked for my name, I slowly repeated it multiple times. There is absolutely no way she could have heard it as ISIS. Aishah is not an unknown name and I repeated it multiple times," Aishah was quoted as saying by CNN.

ISIS is one among many acronyms used to describe terror group the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Aishah said she felt singled out for her religious beliefs after seeing ISIS written on her cup.

"The moment I saw it, I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions," she said.

"I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn't okay," she added.

After seeing the word inscribed on her cup, she approached the manager who apologised and dismissed the incident as a mistake. The manager gave her a new drink and a $25 gift card.

Target also issued a statement and said that it was "not a deliberate act" but an "unfortunate mistake."

"We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with more clarification. We're taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again," the statement said.

According to reports, Aishah has now filed discrimination charges against Target.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), which is representing Aishah, has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and training of Target employees on Islamophobia and bigotry.

CAIR-MN filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Monday.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, said labeling a Muslim as "ISIS" is "perhaps the most Islamophobic statement you can make."

Recently, Minnesota was at the centre of massive nationwide "Black Lives Matter" protest after a 46-year-old black American man George Floyd was killed by a police officer during his arrest.