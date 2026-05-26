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Belgium: Several killed after train collides with school minibus carrying children

The incident took place at a level crossing in the village of Buggenhout, and there were several fatalities among those on the bus. Local media showed images of a badly damaged minibus lying on its side on a road next to a railway line, with emergency workers deployed in the area.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 26, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Belgium: Several killed after train collides with school minibus carrying children
A police spokesperson said that seven children, a supervisor, and a driver were on board the school minibus.
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Four people have died after a train collided with a school minibus carrying seven children in northern Belgium on Tuesday (May 26), news agency AFP reported citing officials. Maxime Prévot, the country's deputy prime minister, said that the deceased included two children. The incident reportedly took place at a level crossing in the village of Buggenhout. Local media showed images of a badly damaged minibus lying on its side on a road next to a railway line, with emergency workers deployed in the area.

A police spokesperson told the media that seven children, a supervisor, and a driver were on board the school minibus at the time of the crash. Another spokesperson had described the casualty toll as "dramatic" and said that the "impact was extremely violent." The spokesperson added that the collision "happened at around 8:08 am (0608 GMT) when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station, which was about a kilometre away."

Belgian interior minister Bernard Quintin said in a statement on X that his "thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones," adding: "I wish the injured much strength." Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said she was "heartbroken" to learn of the deadly accident. "My deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and their loved ones," she said in a statement on X. Belgium has a dense railway network which criss-crosses ​towns ⁠and villages, and has a history of accidents at level crossings. Last year, five people had died in such accidents, according to the website of the railway infrastructure operator Infrabel.

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