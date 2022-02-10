Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Five new COVID-19 cases recorded, government imposes lockdown in Baise

Amid the looming terror of COVID-19 and the new variant Omicron, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics began last week with a bang but unfortunately, five new cases of coronavirus have already been recorded.

On February 8, the Organizing Committee of the Beijing Olympics 2022 stated that a total of five new cases of COVID-19 were reported among games-related personnel.

As per the official notice on the Beijing website, out of the five cases, three were found among new airport arrivals and the other two were among those who were already closed inside the bubble that separates all events personnel from the public.

Notably, there are more than 30 athletes already in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. The minimum quarantine period is seven days.



On the other hand, all citizens of the southern city of Baise have been requested to stay at home and transportation has also been suspended in order to curb the surging infections. Schools and colleges have been suspended and all non-essential businesses have been asked to shut down.

Only restaurants are allowed to remain open for take-out service.

China's has recorded a total of over 1.06 lakh COVID-19 cases with 4,636 deaths till now.