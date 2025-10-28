FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Beijing reacts after US Navy aircraft crashes in South China Sea: 'Willing to provide...'

According to the US Navy's Pacific Fleet, the incidents took place on Sunday during separate routine operations over the disputed waters. "All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation," the statement said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 01:49 AM IST

China on Monday responded to reports of two US Navy aircraft, an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter, crashing in the South China Sea on Sunday, saying it is willing to provide assistance if requested by the United States, the Global Times reported. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing had "taken note of the relevant reports." He added, "If the US side makes a request, China is willing to provide necessary assistance from a humanitarian perspective."

Further, Guo called the increase in US warships and aircraft in the South China Sea a flex and said that it is "the root cause of maritime security issues." He said, "The frequent dispatch of US warships and military aircraft to the South China Sea to flex its muscles is the root cause of maritime security issues and undermines regional peace and stability, " as per the Global Times.

According to the US Navy's Pacific Fleet, the incidents took place on Sunday during separate routine operations over the disputed waters. "All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation," the statement said.

At around 2:45 pm local time, a US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Battle Cats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting operations. Search and rescue teams from Carrier Strike Group 11 recovered all three crew members safely. Roughly half an hour later, at 3:15 pm, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter assigned to the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also crashed during operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68). Both pilots ejected safely and were recovered by rescue teams.

Parts of the South China Sea are claimed by multiple countries, including China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. Beijing claims most of the strategic waterway and has built military installations across several islands, often defying international rulings. Over the years, the US Navy has conducted regular freedom-of-navigation operations in the region as part of Washington's broader strategy to counter Beijing's maritime expansion.

The twin aircraft crashes occurred as US President Donald Trump continues his Asia tour, with meetings scheduled later this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea to discuss trade issues. Relations between Washington and Beijing had recently been strained, though US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that a "framework trade agreement" had been reached ahead of the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

