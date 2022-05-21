Beijing Meteorological Observatory issues alert amid fear of heatwave over the weekend

Photo: Pixabay

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory on Saturday issued an alert for high temperatures over the weekend.

Also, READ: Imran Khan called out for 'sexist, misogynist comments' on Maryam Nawaz at Multan rally

According to the forecast, the temperature could hit 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the plain areas in Beijing during the two days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the heat wave, especially while undergoing nucleic acid testing outdoors.