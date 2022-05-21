Search icon
Beijing Meteorological Observatory issues alert amid fear of heatwave over the weekend

According to the forecast by BMO, the temperature could hit 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the plain areas in Beijing

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 21, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory on Saturday issued an alert for high temperatures over the weekend.

According to the forecast, the temperature could hit 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the plain areas in Beijing during the two days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the heat wave, especially while undergoing nucleic acid testing outdoors.

