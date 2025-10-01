Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose

The plan's core demand is simple but staggering. Hamas must surrender completely, hand over all weapons, and trust that promises of amnesty and safe passage will be honored.

President Donald Trump has put forward a peace plan for Gaza that reads like a mixture of a diplomacy textbook and business proposal. The 20-point framework promises to end one of the world's longest conflicts, but it also raises uncomfortable questions about who benefits most when wars end and rebuilding begins.

The plan's core demand is simple but staggering. Hamas must surrender completely, hand over all weapons, and trust that promises of amnesty and safe passage will be honored. For a group that has controlled Gaza for nearly two decades, this is not just a military defeat but a political extinction. In return, Hamas fighters can relocate to Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, or Iran. Those who stay and renounce violence will be pardoned.

Yet here lies the first problem. No armed movement in history has voluntarily disbanded without iron-clad guarantees. Hamas is being asked to gamble everything on assurances from adversaries who have fought them for years. The plan speaks of Israeli forces withdrawing, but also mentions a "security perimeter presence" along Gaza's borders. This contradiction between leaving and staying creates room for doubt.

An International Stabilization Force will supposedly fill the vacuum left by Israeli troops. This multinational team will train local police, block weapon smuggling, and oversee reconstruction. But which nations will contribute soldiers? Who will fund this operation? And most critically, will Gazans accept foreign troops on their land? These details remain frustratingly vague.

What stands out most is the involvement of Tony Blair in the reconstruction oversight board. Blair's name carries heavy baggage across the Arab world. He is remembered not as a peacemaker but as the British leader who backed the Iraq invasion based on weapons claims that turned out false. His consultancy has also been connected to proposals for redeveloping Gaza into a tourism and business hub, complete with resorts and shopping centers.

This is where Trump's plan shifts from conflict resolution to economic opportunity. Gaza has been flattened by war. More than 46,000 people have died. Entire neighborhoods are rubble. Now comes talk of transforming this destruction into prime Mediterranean real estate. The language sounds less like humanitarian relief and more like a property developer's pitch.

Such messaging is tone-deaf at best and exploitative at worst. Families who have lost everything do not need luxury hotel visions. They need homes, hospitals, schools, and dignity. When peace plans start sounding like investment prospectuses, trust evaporates.

The hostage situation adds another layer of complexity. Trump's framework demands the return of all captives, living and deceased, within 72 hours of agreement. Israel will release 250 prisoners serving life terms and 1,700 Gazans detained since October 2023. Hamas holds 48 hostages, with only 20 believed alive. The exchange formula treats human lives as negotiable units, but such cold calculations often mark the endgame of brutal conflicts.

If Trump succeeds, he secures his place in history and likely claims the Nobel Peace Prize he has long desired. The timing seems favorable. Iran, Hamas's traditional backer, is diplomatically isolated and militarily weakened. With Tehran on the sidelines, reshaping Gaza becomes easier.

But suspicions linger about motives. Trump's inner circle includes his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who maintains business interests across the Gulf and close ties with regional leaders. When commercial connections intertwine with foreign policy, even genuine peace efforts appear tainted by profit considerations.

For India, Middle East stability matters enormously. The region supplies four-fifths of India's oil imports. Any disruption in energy supplies hits our economy hard. Beyond oil, nearly 90 lakh Indian citizens work across the Middle East, including 18,000 in Israel. Their safety and earnings depend on regional peace.

Major Arab nations are keen to invest in India's infrastructure and technology sectors. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a strategic priority for New Delhi, relies entirely on Middle Eastern cooperation. A peaceful Gaza strengthens all these connections.

However, one aspect of Trump's plan troubles Indian strategists. The American president publicly thanked Pakistan's leadership for supporting the Gaza framework "from the very beginning" and providing "100 percent support." He even referred to Pakistan's army chief using a military title, signaling deep cooperation.

This public endorsement of Pakistan's role, especially on such a prominent international issue, sends a clear signal about Washington's regional priorities. Despite decades of India-US strategic partnership and defense cooperation, the United States continues viewing Pakistan as essential to Middle Eastern peace efforts. For New Delhi, this recognition of Islamabad's influence is a reminder that geopolitics remains fluid and alliances shift based on immediate needs.

Several critical questions remain unanswered. Will Hamas agree to unconditional surrender? Can Israel genuinely withdraw while maintaining border security? Is Tony Blair the right person to oversee reconstruction given his controversial history? And can a peace plan mixing humanitarian goals with commercial ambitions deliver lasting stability?

Nobody knows yet. But Trump's proposal is clearly about more than stopping violence. It aims to reconfigure Middle Eastern politics, enhance presidential legacy, and potentially unlock business opportunities in valuable coastal territory.

For India, the plan offers both promise and caution. Regional peace could boost energy security, protect our diaspora, and accelerate economic partnerships. Yet Pakistan's prominent role reminds us that in Middle East diplomacy, old relationships still matter, and India must navigate carefully.

As Hamas deliberates and families on all sides await news, the world watches to see whether this ambitious blueprint succeeds or joins the long list of failed peace attempts. The coming weeks will reveal whether Trump's Gaza gamble represents genuine statesmanship or just another unrealized dream in a conflict that has already caused too much suffering for too long.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)