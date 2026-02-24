Before US strikes Iran to remove Ali Khamenei, $13 billion warship USS Ford faces sewage crisis, why?

Reportedly, the USS Gerald R. Ford, with a crew of ~4,600–5,000 when fully loaded with air wing, has only ~650 toilets. The sanitary crisis, including frequent breakdowns, long queues, and overflows have plagued the ship during its extended deployment.

In late February 2026, the US significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East in response to concerns over Iran's nuclear activities. On February 23–24, 2026, the United States gathered the largest naval and air forces in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq invasion. There are two aircraft carrier strike groups in the region, the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln. There are also over 120 combat aircraft, several destroyers, cruisers, and other air-defence assets. This buildup has a direct relation to the standoff over Iran’s nuclear programme; however, the USS Gerald R. Ford, commissioned in 2017, cost $13 billion, and has suffered chronic sewage-system failures since entering service ahead of the raging war.

Why is the USS Ford facing a sewage crisis?

Reportedly, the USS Gerald R. Ford, with a crew of ~4,600–5,000 when fully loaded with air wing, has only ~650 toilets. The sanitary crisis, including frequent breakdowns, long queues, and overflows have plagued the ship during its extended deployment, first in Venezuela and now in the Middle East. Engineers work 19-hour shifts to fix leaks, but the vacuum toilet system's design flaws and lack of maintenance time at sea aggravate the issue during continuous high-tempo operations at sea.

According to multiple outlets, the USS Ford's sanitary crisis isn't due to overcrowding, but long-standing flaws in its vacuum toilet system. Multiple outlets have reported on the issue since mid-2025, and it's worsened with the Iran-related deployment. Engineers work 19-hour shifts to fix leaks, but the vacuum toilet system's design flaws and lack of maintenance time at sea aggravate the issue during continuous high-tempo operations at sea.

US-Iran rising tensions

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to come to terms with the US on the nuclear deal within 10 to 15 days or "it's going to be unfortunate."The US President said, "We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them... 10-15 days would be enough time."At the Board of Peace inaugural meeting, Trump also repeated the threats, "Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. And if they join us, that'll be great. If they don't join us, that'll be great, too. But it'll be a very different path."

He stressed that Tehran could not continue destabilising the region."They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region. And they must make a deal. Or if that doesn't happen, bad things will happen if it doesn't," the US President said.US has also deployed air and naval forces to West Asia, marking the most substantive deployment to the region since the US invaded Iraq in the year 2003, CNN reported. The US military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend, though President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether he'll authorise such actions, CNN said, citing sources familiar with the matter.