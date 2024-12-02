While he was said to 'look the part,' insiders noted he failed to connect with Trump during the meeting, a critical factor in Trump’s decision-making process

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was reportedly Donald Trump’s first choice for FBI Director during the President-elect’s transition planning. However, some reports suggest that Bailey’s chances faded after an interview at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

While Bailey was said to "look the part," insiders noted he failed to connect with Trump during the meeting, a critical factor in Trump’s decision-making process.

Trump eventually turned to Kash Patel, a longtime ally and vocal supporter, for the top role. Initially considered for the deputy director position, Patel’s loyalty and active role in defending Trump against political and legal challenges elevated him to the director’s post. His support of Trump during investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and classified documents case reinforced his standing within the former president’s inner circle.

A source from Trump’s transition team described Patel’s selection as a "personal message to the left," following special counsel Jack Smith’s recent withdrawal of charges against Trump. Patel’s history of questioning FBI practices, particularly investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, closely aligns with Trump’s views.

The decision to appoint a loyalist breaks from the traditional practice of selecting politically independent FBI directors. Historically, the FBI has operated with a degree of separation from presidential influence.